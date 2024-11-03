Taylor Swift Sends Adorable Message to Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made a surprise stop at the Eras Tour in Indianapolis to see his girlfriend Taylor Swift perform on Saturday, November 2. It was unexpected, because Kelce is prepping for a Monday Night Football game against the Buccaneers on November 4.

During the show, Swift sent a special message to her man in the audience, and the crowd loved it. He’s a lucky guy to get so much attention from Swift in front of thousands of adoring fans.

Taylor Swift Gives Travis Kelce a Shout-Out

One of Swift’s big hits is “Karma,” and she likes to play with the words during shows. During the Indianapolis concert, Swift changed one lyric to give Kelce a shout-out.

As she sang “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” Swift gave a subtle nod to Kelce in the crowd. Fans loved it and cheered. She often does this when Kelce is at her shows.

A Taylor Swift fan account shared a clip of Swift singing the song “Karma,” and fans commented back saying things like “Karma is the guy in the Chiefs yay” and “It’s better when in a NFL rival’s stadium” with a laughing face, referring to the fact Swift was performing where the Indianapolis Colts perform.

Counting the Indianapolis stop, Kelce has attended 14 of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts since the two were deemed an item. Swift, of course, is a regular at Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games, when it doesn’t conflict with her tour dates.

Later that night, Swift and Kelce were spotted walking around Indianapolis, walking hand in hand. A fan caught the special moment on an Indianapolis street just outside the stadium soon after the show and shared it on X.

Kelce wasn’t the only popular athlete at Saturday’s show. WNBA star Caitlin Clark who just wrapped up her first season with the Indiana Fever was at the concert with her mom, Sports Illustrated and Yahoo Sports reports. The two of them stood next to Kelce for a lot of the show, according to Sports Illustrated. Clark was also at Friday’s Indianapolis tour stop with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, the Indy Star reports.

Taylor Swift is Wrapping Up Her Eras Tour in December

Swift is wrapping up her Eras Tour soon, and her Indianapolis gig was on the final leg of U.S. tour dates for the run. She has Canadian dates ahead and will close out the tour on December 8 in Vancouver.

In June, Swift’s big run hit the U.K. for a handful of dates across the country. Plenty of fans attended, and so did celebrities, including actor Hugh Grant.

Grant apparently got friendly with Kelce and Swift’s entire team during the show. He had such a great time, that he took to social media after the show to thank Swift for her hospitality and making the night so memorable for his family.

Grant wrote on X, “Dear Taylor, you have an incredible show, an amazing and [very] hospitable team and an excellent if gigantic boyfriend. Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old.”