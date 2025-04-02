Taylor Swift Stuns With Historic Announcement

Taylor Swift has been busy on her Eras Tour, which wrapped up in December of 2024, and she’s also always staying creative and working on new music. Swift, who is the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is one of the most celebrated women in music of her era.

Being as successful as Swift comes with some major bucks, and now, the singer and songwriter has made a very prestigious tally thanks to all of her hard work.

Taylor Swift Makes Historic Tally

Forbes has released its annual tally of the world’s celebrity billionaires. “Fame and fortune often come hand in hand,” they state in the April 2 article. “But although many celebrities are wealthy, it’s rare for their net worths to stretch all the way to ten figures. Forbes estimates that less than two dozen people on the planet have accomplished that feat.”

This year, Forbes identified 18 celebrity billionaires, and they’re worth a collective $39 billion, which is up from 14 and $31 billion in 2024. Four new names are on the tally: Jerry Seinfeld, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Vincent McMahon and Bruce Springsteen.

Swift made the cut, and it’s not her first time getting the honor. According to Forbes, “The pop star became a billionaire in 2023 after taking home an estimated $190 million after taxes for just the first leg of her famous Eras Tour.” They add that, “The rest of her fortune is based on the value of her music catalog, plus music royalties and additional touring. She’s stashed about $115 million in a swath of homes from Rhode Island to Tennessee.”

So, what is Swift’s net worth? According to Forbes, it’s $1.6 billion. She’s 35 years old, so that’s not too shabby for someone still in their 30s.

More Musicians on Forbes’ Tally

The other musicians who made the cut were Jay-Z, Rihanna and Bruce Springsteen.

For Springsteen, the 75-year-old’s net worth is $1.2 billion. His “biggest payday came in 2021, when he sold his music catalog to Sony for some $500 million,” Forbes notes, “But Springsteen also had a lucrative run on Broadway with an eponymous show and has made hundreds of millions from touring and album sales.”

For Rihanna, the Barbados-born vocalist has a net worth of $1.4 billion, and she’s 37 years old. While Rihanna is known for her music, that’s not directly why she’s a billionaire. According to Forbes, “it’s her lingerie company Savage X Fenty—which raised $125 million in a 2022 funding round—and cosmetics business Fenty Beauty that made her a billionaire.”

Finally, Jay-Z is worth more than any of the other musicians on the roster, coming in with a net worth of $2.5 billion. The 55-year-old rapper has a big catalog of not just music, though. As Forbes notes, his work encompasses “assets like his champagne brand Armand de Brignac, his cognac label D’Usse, a stake in Uber that he bought in the app’s early days, an impressive art collection (including pieces by Jean-Michel Basquiat) and of course, his own music catalog. Jay-Z cashed in on his liquor brands in 2021 and 2023, selling stakes to LVMH and Bacardi for hundreds of millions each.”