Taylor Swift Has Surprise Request Ahead of Super Bowl

  • Updated
Taylor Swift
Getty
When Taylor Swift is at the Super Bowl to support Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, however, she has a request.

Taylor Swift gets a lot of attention and seems to be in the spotlight everywhere she goes. It’s no wonder, seeing that she’s one of the most popular musicians in the world and is one of the most famous faces of her generation.

When Swift is at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February, 9, to support Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, however, she has a request that makes her kind of like everyone else.

Taylor Swift Has Interesting Ask at Super Bowl

Kelce and the Chiefs are trying to get a three-peat at the Super Bowl, so they’re trying to make history in a very special way. All eyes will be on the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, as it should be, and Swift apparently doesn’t want to take away from that.

A source “close” to Swift and Kelce has told the U.S. Sun that Swift wants to have “a low profile” during the weekend.

“This time last year, all the talk before the Chiefs clashed with the San Francisco 49ers was how quickly Taylor could jet back from Tokyo to Las Vegas to catch the big game,” they recall. The insider added that Swift “loved” watching the star tight end score his second Championship victory “despite the madcap, transatlantic dash.”

Now, the source tells the U.S. Sun that Swift is “way more rested and relaxed” this time around, since her Eras tour ended in December, and is “excited” about going to the big game.

So, what’s her special request for the weekend? Just don’t make it all about her.

“Taylor doesn’t want to be the center of attention,” the source revealed, adding, “she just wants to support Travis and help him focus on the game.” That’s sweet.

It’s going to be difficult for Swift to not be the center of attention, but that’s her wish. The source also said Swift would be in New Orleans “a maximum of two days” before the big game. She apparently didn’t want to stay the whole week and tire Kelce out before his big moment.

Swift “wants Travis to enjoy his Super Bowl week experience and be at 110% for Sunday, as she is dreaming about him making history and reaching another dream of his, winning another Super Bowl” and getting the coveted three-peat, the source said, adding that Kelce loves how supportive Swift is and that he’s the same for her.

More Special Appearances at the Super Bowl

Swift won’t be the only celebrity at the Super Bowl. President Donald Trump will be there, too.

Kelce was asked about Trump’s presence during a press conference about the Super Bowl on Wednesday, February 5.

“”That’s awesome. It’s a great honor,” Kelce said. “I think, you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, it’s the best country in the world, and that’s pretty cool.”

According to a report from the New York Times, President Trump will be attending as a guest of New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

