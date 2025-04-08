Taylor Swift Turns Heads With Thrilling Announcement

Pop sensation Taylor Swift has spent the past few years on her record-breaking Eras Tour, which closed out in December of 2024, and now, she’s been spending some downtime with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Of course, even when Swift is “off the clock,” her music is still out there, getting enjoyed by millions.

Now, Swift has received a stunning honor in the music world, and it shows that her music appeals to listeners on all platforms.

Taylor Swift is Hot on Vinyl

According to an April 7 feature in Official Charts, Swift’s music isn’t just popular in the digital world. She’s also very popular on vinyl.

According to the outlet, Swift’s “Midnights” is officially the best-selling new vinyl release of the past decade. It’s so wild to think that Swift has beaten out the classic rock names that are usually at the top of these tallies.

“All this week, Official Charts are marking 10 years of the Official Vinyl Charts, originally launched in April 2015, as a response to the vinyl resurgence that was gripping the UK and has continued at pace ever since,” they note in the feature. “While the story of collector classics like Fleetwood Mac ‘Rumours’ and Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ may be well told, this week we’ll be zooming in on the new releases on vinyl this decade that are often propelling the modern vinyl boom.”

Official Charts says that according to their numbers, “Midnights” has moved “nearly 130,000 vinyl copies since its release in October 2022.” Plus, during its first week on sale in the U.K., “Midnights” enjoyed the “biggest first-week sales of Taylor’s career at the time, with 204,000 chart units,” which is a record she actually broke two years later.

They note that Swift knows that releasing music on vinyl isn’t just about having one’s music available in another medium. It’s also a way to connect deeper with fans, and her biggest fans love to collect her different vinyl releases, which are packed with goodies.

No. 2 on their tally is Swift’s latest album, 2024’s “The Tortured Poets Department,” which has pushed 115,000 vinyl copies since it was released in April last year. Other names on the tally include Harry Styles, David Bowie and Ed Sheeran, among others.

Rocker Want to Work With Taylor Swift

Even though Swift is in the pop genre, she has fans and followers across multiple genres. One rocker who apparently would love to work with Swift someday is guitarist Carlos Santana.

Santana did a chat on a recent TalkShopLive stream, and during the appearance, he says that he would love to collaborate with Swift.

“I want to collaborate with Sting and Taylor Swift,” Santana said during the appearance. Sting makes sense, since he’s a rocker, but the Swift request surprised some.

Santana also discussed Swift being an inspiration for women in music, asserting, “I think that for many, many centuries women have gotten a bum rap from the male gaze. I’ve got to get together with my sister and take the female queen goddess to a whole other level of deep appreciation and validation.”