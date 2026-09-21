Andy Reid Makes Personal Admission on Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce After Chiefs Win

The Kansas City Chiefs received a vintage performance from Travis Kelce, and head coach Andy Reid believes Taylor Swift may deserve some of the credit. Much was made about Kelce’s physical shape in training camp, but the star’s play is definitely turning heads.

Reid emphasized that Kelce is in phenomenal shape, something that he believes has been helped by his relationship with Swift.

“So, he takes a lot of pride in that (being counted on by his teammates), but I know… everybody questioned with the wedding and all that, would he be out of shape and honeymooning the whole time and all that,” Reid said of Kelce during a September 21, 2026 media session. “But he works his rear end off.

“And I think Taylor, (she is) putting on four hour shows, you’ve got to work hard, too. So I’m sure she kicks him in the butt a little bit there, too.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Shot Down Chatter That Travis Kelce’s Marriage to Taylor Swift Negatively Impacted His Play

It is hard to argue with Kelce’s production, and it appears the viral training camp photos meant nothing. Kelce posted nine receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts.

“Listen, Trav worked his tail off,” Reid noted on Kelce’s offseason preparation. “I mean, that’s the bottom line. I think he probably said it after the game somewhere there (about) the amount of work he put in.

“He likes his surrounding cast that surround him too, which sure helps as just an extra challenge there to make sure that you’re up there and competing and doing your part with that other group.”

Travis Kelce on Wife Taylor Swift’s Football Knowledge: ‘Now She Knows Everything’

As for Swift, Kelce has seen his wife make massive strides when it comes to understanding football. Kelce is impressed by how much football Swift now understands.

“Now she knows everything,” Kelce said of Swift during an episode of the “New Heights” podcast, per Yahoo Sports. “She sees the flags coming in, like, ‘Oh, that might be a defensive hold.’

“[I’m] like, ‘What’d you say, sweetie?’ She’s like, ‘That’s encroachment.’ I’m like, ‘You know what that is?,'” Kelce added.

“She’s on it now. She fully engulfed in it.”

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Wanted to ‘Get in the Best Shape of My Life’ Before NFL Season

After the Chiefs’ win over the Colts, Kelce revealed that his goal was to get in the “best shape of my life” heading into this season. So far, it looks like Kelce’s hard work has paid off.

“I can’t say enough about the support system and the people that I have around me and just the ability to focus in on the goal at (hand),” Kelce told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt during a September 21, interview.

“And one of them through training camp was to get in the best shape of my life. And Coach Reid set the bar high for everybody in that building to get through training camp.”

The Chiefs are hoping that the hard work can lead to another deep playoff run.