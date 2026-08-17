Taylor Swift’s Body Language Shows Major Shift After Travis Kelce Wedding, Expert Says

Taylor Swift stepped out for another wedding just weeks after marrying Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, and a body language expert believes the singer is showing signs that she has comfortably adjusted to married life.

Swift, 36, attended the wedding of recording engineers Oli Jacobs and Laura Sisk in the U.K. on August 15. She celebrated alongside friends including Sabrina Carpenter and Jack Antonoff and debuted her shortest hairstyle in years.

Body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed photos from the event for CanadaCasino and said Swift appeared noticeably comfortable while interacting with the other guests.

“One of the main things that comes over with Taylor’s body language is that she’s incredibly comfortable now,” Stanton said. “It’s clear that she’s settled into married life really easily.”

Swift and Kelce, also 36, married at Madison Square Garden in New York City in July.

Expert Says Taylor Swift Has ‘Settled Into Married Life’ With Travis Kelce

Stanton said Swift’s demeanor at the U.K. wedding appeared different from what he observed earlier in her career.

“Looking at the recent pictures of her attending a wedding, she appears to be a world away from the person she was a few years ago, when she was just focused on the music alone,” he said. “Since meeting Travis and seeing that relationship develop, there’s this radiance about her. She’s moulded herself into married life really easily.”

Stanton also pointed to Swift’s hand gestures while talking to other wedding guests, interpreting them as signs she was engaged in the conversations.

“When you look at her engaging and talking to the other guests, she’s making a lot of hand gestures, which shows that she feels passionate about what she’s speaking about,” he said.

He also noted Swift’s interactions with Jacobs and Sisk, saying the singer appeared to make an effort not to become the center of attention at their wedding.

“She didn’t want to draw attention to herself here and was keen for them to have the limelight, showing her as really authentic and grounded,” Stanton said. “They seemed to be having a good, natural conversation.”

Body language analysis is subjective and cannot establish what a person is thinking or feeling, but Stanton said the interactions suggested Swift was comfortable at the event.

Taylor Swift’s Shorter Hairstyle Could Signal a ‘New Chapter,’ Expert Says

Swift’s dramatically shorter hairstyle also caught Stanton’s attention.

The singer arrived at the wedding with her blonde hair cut above her shoulders, marking a significant change from the longer hairstyle she has worn in recent years.

Stanton suggested the timing of the haircut could reflect a period of change in Swift’s life.

“With her hair, it’s a change. I think she’s in a period of transition,” he said. “In psychology, when people go through life experiences and make changes, it won’t just be one thing — it will be several. Maybe she thinks it’s time for a change and some self-renewal.”

He connected the new style to Swift’s marriage to Kelce.

“She’s married now and embracing a new period of her relationship with Travis,” Stanton said. “The fact she’s changed her hair suggests that internally, she’s feeling this and it’s a new chapter in her life.”

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Show Off Wedding Bands Thousands of Miles Apart

Although Swift and Kelce spent August 15 thousands of miles apart, both were photographed wearing their wedding bands.

People reported that Swift’s band was visible as she mingled with guests at the U.K. wedding. Kelce, meanwhile, wore a gold band at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs opened their preseason against the Los Angeles Rams.

The couple married in July in a ceremony that included several famous friends and family members.

Swift and Kelce exchanged vows that lasted approximately 20 minutes each. Paul McCartney performed The Beatles’ “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” while Stevie Nicks was also among the performers.

Swift’s representative told People that the couple opted against traditional bridesmaids and groomsmen. Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, served as her Man of Honor, while Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, was Best Man. Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony.