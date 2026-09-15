Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s ‘No-Show’ Wedding Guest Revealed Hours Before Chiefs Win

The Kansas City Chiefs had quite the debut, but there is still a buzz about Taylor Swift’s marquee wedding with Travis Kelce. Prior to the Chiefs’ win over the Denver Broncos, Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, along with his ESPN colleagues on “Monday Night Countdown” discussed the wedding.

Scott Van Pelt and Pat McAfee briefly recalled their experience attending the wedding at Madison Square Garden. Kelce revealed that one of the ESPN analysts was a “no-show” for the infamous wedding.

“There was another person on the desk invited, but he did no-show us,” Kelce jokingly noted during the September 14, 2026, show. “I still don’t really know why.”

Marcus Spears revealed that he had a “family obligation” that prevented him from attending. Spears’ son, Marcus Spears Jr., is a five-star basketball prospect who signed with Texas.

The ESPN analyst revealed that he was with his son at another event during the wedding.

“That’s on me, a family obligation with my son,” Spears responded. “You know, he got a lot of stuff going on. …I apologize.”

Travis Kelce’s Brother, Jason Kelce, Dished on the Taylor Swift Wedding

Despite Spears’ busy schedule, the Swift-Kelce wedding was a coveted invite. The event brought together A-list celebrities in New York City from the sports, music and entertainment worlds.

After jokingly calling out Spears, Kelce elaborated on the wedding experience.

“So many awesome people,” Kelce remarked. “Obviously, all walks of life, football world, celebrity world, singers from Nashville, actors, actresses, people that we grew up with in Cleveland Heights. The melting pot of individuals at that wedding was insane.

“And the ceremony was gorgeous. They did such an incredible job. Adam Sandler officiated it in a very Adam Sandler beautiful way,” Kelce continued.

“And then from then on it was a party, man. It was so good seeing everybody out there. All the people that sang. All the people dancing. The games, it was a very fun evening.”

Travis Kelce on Marrying Wife, Taylor Swift: ‘It Was More Than I Could Have Ever Dreamed’

Swift attended her first Chiefs game as a married woman, cheering on her new husband during a Chiefs’ dominant win over the Broncos in Week 1. Kelce’s wife was spotted sitting alongside actor Tom Cruise at the Broncos-Chiefs game.

After a slow start, Kelce finished the game with three receptions for 71 yards. ESPN’s Chris Berman was also revealed as a wedding attendee.

Prior to the Chiefs’ win over the Broncos, Berman interviewed Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs tight end opened up about the couple’s wedding labeling it the “best night of my life.”

“It was the best night of my life,” Kelce noted in the ESPN interview which aired on September 14. “Marrying Taylor, it was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up and the amount of love that was in the air.

“And just to hear stories from everybody that was in attendance. It’s been unbelievable, man.”