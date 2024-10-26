Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s ‘Countdown to an Engagement’ is On: Report

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift appear to be as in love as ever, and a report indicates the couple could be gearing up for a big move.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and pop singer’s “next few months are set to be life-changing,” according to an October 26 report from Page Six. The report also talks about the couple’s possible road to engagement.

‘There is Now a Countdown to an Engagement’ for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Report Says

In the Page Six report, the publication says that “there is now a countdown to an engagement for the starry pair, sources say, as friends reveal how weathering the past year together, with 35-year-old Kelce the singer’s ‘protector’ behind the scenes, has made them stronger than ever.”

A source close to Swift’s “inner circle” also told Page Six that, “Something people don’t really understand — and that’s by design — is how much courage Taylor has.”

The source added that Kelce gives Swift “a tremendous sense of peace” amid her crazy career and the dangers that come with it.

“Just his physical presence. She feels safer with him than anyone she’s ever known; she knows he would do anything for her and physically she feels protected by him, and she loves that feeling. It’s a relatively new one for her, relationship-wise,” the source told the outlet.

The source also said, “Travis is her protector in every sense of the word. He is going to make sure she is physically safe, and emotionally safe — he is not going to do anything careless or reckless with her.”

Travis Kelce is a Big Supporter of Taylor Swift

Kelce and Swift have shared the limelight together ever since they started dating in 2023. Kelce was already known in the football world for being a star tight end, but the relationship has certainly made him a more famous figure in pop culture. He tells CBS Mornings that he’s okay with being so much in the spotlight.

“It’s the life I chose, I guess. I have fun with it,” Kelce said in early September, adding that “it comes with the territory.”

He also talked about how his family has had to adjust to all the lights suddenly being on them since he and Swift have been an item.

“Everybody’s loving it. Mama Kelce…she’s having so much fun,” Kelce said. “My dad is slowly getting more comfortable with it. And Jason has always been a pro at it.”

During the interview, Kelce was also asked about his favorite Swift song. He couldn’t pick one favorite.

“They’re all my favorite — literally every single one,” he said. “You’ll see me at a concert, you’ll see me singing them all.”

Kelce will probably have to skip most of Swift’s upcoming tour dates, since they conflict with his busy NFL schedule, but let’s say he’ll be there in spirit. Swift has tour dates scheduled in New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto before wrapping up her trek in Vancouver, Canada, in December. Kelce and the Chiefs will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 27, in Vegas.