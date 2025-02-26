Taylor Swift Has the Answer to Travis Kelce’s ‘Dark’ State

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs had a fantastic season, complete with a 15-2 record going into the postseason, but they didn’t beat the Eagles and fell in the Super Bowl. They say time heals all wounds, and some time has passed since the cutting loss. Kelce seems to be slowly getting over the pain, and he’s opening up about how his girlfriend, pop singer Taylor Swift, is helping him through this difficult time.

Taylor Swift and Her Music is Helping Travis Kelce Through a ‘Dark’ Mood

Since Swift is Kelce’s girlfriend, one might think she’s helping him through the Super Bowl loss by taking him out on the town or cooking him a nice meal. While those things could be happening, Kelce says Swift is actually helping him through this rough patch with her music.

During the Wednesday, February 26, episode of his “New Heights” podcast with his brother Jason, Travis opened up about his feelings after the loss and how he’s dealing with them.

“Jason, the only way you can find yourself in the light is to find yourself in the dark first,” Kelce said. “I listen to music that is very telling of my mood.”

Then, he said, “I just listen to Taylor’s music. She has something for everything.”

So, Travis is really a fan of Swift’s music, as well as her boyfriend. It’s cute to see them supportive of each other and Travis gushing over her music, even while he’s still hurting. Of course, it wouldn’t hurt to crank some Metallica or Def Leppard once in a while, Travis, but Swift works, too.

He added that it’s helping him through “how the Eagles broke my heart.”

Chiefs ‘Excited’ to Get Travis Kelce Back

It appears Travis will be back for another season with the Chiefs, and Chiefs general manager Brett Veach appeared on the NFL podcast “The Insiders” with NFL expert and analyst Tom Pelissero on Tuesday, February 25, to talk about their star tight end.

Veach gave the Eagles props for their solid performance in the Super Bowl, but he also focused on the future in the chat.

When asked if Travis would be back for the 2025 season, he said, “I think so. We anticipate Travis being back. We’re excited to have Travis back.”

As for Travis coming back for one more season, Veach sounded very supportive, noting, “I think that Travis is excited to come back.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he praised Travis for his leadership skills, stating, “He makes us better when he’s in our locker room and on our field, and we’re excited to get him back,” adding that the tight end has “accomplished everything that there is in this game.”

Veach also talked about how the Chiefs looked against the Eagles, noting that the Chiefs “picked a bad day to have a bad day,” but he also made it clear that Kansas City would use the experience as “motivation to get better.” In the end, Veach says that you “learn more from your losses than your wins,” and the Chiefs will do that.