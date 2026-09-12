Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Face Unusual Rumors Before Chiefs Season

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are bracing for the intense spotlight they’ll face as the Kansas City Chiefs season begins and speculation about the pop star’s appearances at his games begins.

But the newlyweds are already facing a rush of attention for a more unusual reason — rumors that their new dog made an appearance at New York Fashion Week. The buzz grew enough that the reporter Grey Battle of the Washington Post’s Style section even dug into the rumors about whether Wendy entered the world of runway modeling.

Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Dog Appear at NYFW?

As the report from the Post noted, attendees at New York Fashion Week thought they caught an appearance from the newest member of the Swift-Kelce family. Kelce appeared in the fall campaign for the brand with the couple’s dog, Wendy, which looked identical to the one that walked the runway this week.

“At his 2027 spring New York Fashion Week show, Tommy Hilfiger took a final walk down the runway with a fluffy white dog, closely resembling Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s 1-year-old Samoyed named Wendy,” the report noted. “They were met with applause from quite a few stars in attendance, including Kate Moss, Jisoo, Camila Cabello and Patrick Schwarzenegger, all sitting front row at the Plaza Hotel.”

Though the dog may have looked similar, Battle reported that it was not the real Wendy.

“Turns out, the Samoyed was an impostor. Hilfiger’s brand confirmed to The Washington Post that it was indeed a doggy double, though it declined to provide more specifics,” Battle wrote, adding, “Kelce could not attend the show due to his NFL training schedule. (The Kansas City Chiefs’ first game of the season is scheduled for Monday.) Wendy must have been busy, too.”

Travis Kelce’s Hilfiger Campaign Confirmed Dog Addition

Fans had speculated for months that Swift and Kelce welcomed a dog into their family, with rumors building after video on social media showed the fluffy dog getting out of one of Swift’s vehicles.

The Hilfiger campaign confirmed what fans had suspected, while giving Kelce a chance to expand his modeling work. The Chiefs tight end released a statement, saying he was excited to feature a city that he and Swift have frequented.

“Tommy brought us into his world at The Plaza for this, and it doesn’t get more classic New York than that,” Kelce said in a statement. “There’s a magic to this city, and I love that you never know who or what’s around the corner. We had a blast tapping into that unique energy with a cast who truly embody the vibes that make this city so special.”

Kelce and the Chiefs kick off the season against the AFC West champion Denver Broncos. The Chiefs are looking to get back to the playoffs after missing the postseason for the first time in more than a decade.

Kelce briefly considered retirement after the conclusion of last season, but returned to the team on a new three-year contract.