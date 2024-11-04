Taylor Swift Must Decide Between Travis Kelce and Kamala Harris

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have shown the world that they’re very supportive of each other, especially when it comes to their careers. Kelce has attended numerous stops of Swift’s Eras Tour, including one last Saturday, November 2, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Likewise, Swift has been a regular at Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games, cheering from the sidelines.

Now, Swift has to make a decision. Does she attend her man’s Monday Night Football game on November 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ or go to Kamala Harris’ final campaign rally in Pennsylvania?

Taylor Swift’s Big Decision

Swift has famously endorsed Kamala Harris and is an avid Harris supporter, so going to Harris’ final campaign rally in Swift’s home state would seem like something the pop star would have interest in doing. Likewise, the Kansas City Chiefs only have five regular season games left at home, so Swift doesn’t have too many chances to attend Kelce’s home games before the end of the season.

Swift’s fans have speculated that she could perform at Harris’ final rally, since she’s such a big supporter. So, will Swift decide to support Kelce at his Chiefs game or attend Harris’ festivities and perhaps perform?

It appears the winds are shifting to Kansas City, as the Kamala Harris campaign released a statement on Sunday, November 3, listing the performers for Harris’ rally in Philadelphia, and Swift wasn’t on the tally.

According to the statement, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, the Roots, Jazmine Sullivan, Oprah Winfrey, Fat Joe, DJ Cassidy, Adam Blackstone and more will be at the Harris event, but Swift wasn’t listed as attending. As for the possibility of Swift attending, Rolling Stone noted in a November 3 piece, “Prior to Sunday’s lineup announcement, both rallies boasted then-unannounced ‘special guests,’ leading to wide speculation that the Pennsylvania-born, Harris-supporting Taylor Swift would partake, but that doesn’t appear to be the case at present.”

So, it’s looking more likely that Swift will be supporting Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs game instead of attending, or performing at, the Kamala Harris rally.

Taylor Swift Encourages Fans to Vote

Swift took to social media to throw her support behind Harris on September 10, following the debate between Vice President Harris and former President Donald Trump.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” she wrote in a lengthy statement at the time. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

In the same post, she encouraged her followers and fans to register to vote and vote early, stating, “I also find it’s much easier to vote early.” She signed the note, “with love and hope” from “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.”