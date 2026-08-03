Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Rumored Puppy Name Could Reveal a Hidden Tribute

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a rumored new family member, and fans think the puppy’s name could carry a special meaning.

According to a DeuxMoi report, the newlyweds’ alleged new dog is named Wendy. Neither Swift nor the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has publicly confirmed they adopted a puppy or revealed its name, but the reported choice has sparked speculation because of its connection to one of Kelce’s favorite childhood movies.

If the report is accurate, the name appears to reference Wendy Peffercorn, the lifeguard from the 1993 coming-of-age film “The Sandlot,” a character Kelce has openly admitted he had a childhood crush on.

Travis Kelce Previously Revealed His Crush on Wendy Peffercorn

Kelce discussed “The Sandlot” during the May 2025 episode of his podcast, “New Heights,” while preparing to rewatch the movie with his brother, Jason Kelce.

As the brothers talked about Wendy Peffercorn, played by actress Marley Shelton, Jason questioned whether the character was as memorable as fans remember.

“Very overrated, by the way, right?” Jason asked.

Travis quickly disagreed.

“No, she was so hot!” he responded.

Jason joked that Wendy stood out because she was one of the few adult women featured prominently in the movie.

“I think she was just hot because she was the only woman at maturity they show the entire friggin’ movie besides the mom,” Jason said. “If you’re comparing her to the catcher, yeah, of course she’s gonna be hot.”

Travis remained convinced his childhood opinion would hold up.

“You’re gonna watch it and be like, ‘Alright, she was hot,'” he said.

When Jason joked that they would be judging the actress years later, Travis laughed and added, “I already know you’re hot.”

If DeuxMoi’s report is accurate, naming a dog Wendy would be a subtle nod to a movie Kelce has repeatedly spoken about enjoying.

Some fans have pointed out another possible connection.

In “The Sandlot,” Wendy Peffercorn is known for her blonde hair, bright red lipstick and white sunglasses during one of the film’s most recognizable scenes.

The look has drawn comparisons to Swift over the years, particularly during her “1989” era, when she frequently wore red lipstick and white-framed sunglasses.

Jason Kelce Recently Shared New Details About the Couple’s Wedding

The speculation surrounding the reported puppy comes just weeks after Jason shared new stories about Swift and Kelce’s July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden.

During an appearance on Philadelphia radio station 94WIP, the retired Eagles center called the ceremony “incredible.”

“I am a crier. I did cry … Probably cried more at this wedding than I cried at my own wedding, which probably is not acceptable,” Jason joked.

He also confirmed that actor Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony.

“Obviously, he’s hilarious and he knows how to make it entertaining and funny, but there’s a sweetness to Adam in everything he does, all of his movies, that really resonated throughout,” Jason said.

Speaking about the newlyweds, he added, “I think that Taylor and Travis were fantastic in the ceremony.”

Jason also praised how the couple transformed Madison Square Garden into what felt like an intimate celebration despite hosting an estimated 1,000 guests.

“They did a great job of finding an area that could be very secure,” he explained. “Some place that they would be able to have this kind of control over it, while also feeling intimate and really special. It was incredibly done.”

He also expressed surprise that almost no legitimate wedding photos have surfaced.

“I haven’t seen any legitimate photos really from the wedding. It’s remarkable that there was a thousand people inside Madison Square Garden … and there’s really not a lot out there,” he said.

Jason later revealed to the Reno Gazette Journal that all four of his daughters—Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett and Finnley—served as flower girls during the ceremony.

“They’re beautiful, they’re incredible personalities,” he said. “And Travis and Taylor love them.”