Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Fake Relationship Buzz Addressed by Insider

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating, some people have been skeptical that their relationship was some kind of a marketing gimmick. Now, one NFL insider and expert close to the couple is dishing on whether or not Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are a real, bona fide couple.

Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan appeared on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday, November 20, and talked about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s very high-profile romance. He addressed whether the relationship was real or part of some kind of marketing plan.

It’s an ‘Authentic Relationship,’ NFL Insider Says

Opening up about Swift and Kelce, Donovan said their relationship had nothing to do with trying to help the Chiefs brand.

“I’d love to say that it was a marketing strategy, but it is an authentic relationship,” Donovan said.

Of course, Swift dating Kelce has been good for the Chiefs brand, and Donovan says, “we’re happy to have it, and it’s been nothing but good for us.”

The talk about Swift and Kelce’s relationship came after Donovan was asked if he could have ever imagined the NFL’s growth after the two got together. Swift has actually generated an equivalent brand value of $331.5 million for the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL, Apex Marketing Group told Front Office Sports in April.

“I think the best thing I can say about the whole relationship and the impact it’s had on us is, Taylor Swift is an authentic member of the Kansas City Chiefs kingdom,” Donovan commented. “She’s an authentic fan and that matters to our fans and our fan base and to matters to us and we try to respect that.”

Donovan’s new comments echo things he’s said in the past about Swift and Kelce.

“We’ve adopted her in Chiefs Kingdom. Now, with Taylor, she brings a lot with her and it’s pretty valuable targeted demographic when you look at the makeup of her fanbase,” Donovan said in an interview this past September with Front Office Sports.

Taylor Swift ‘Wants to Be a Fan,’ NFL Expert Says

In the same interview, he talked about respecting that when Swift comes to games, it’s his time off, and she wants her privacy.

“She wants to be a fan,” Donovan said. “This is her off time. She wants to be there to support Travis. We’re going to create that opportunity where we provide that.”

Swift wasn’t at Kelce’s game with the Chiefs last weekend, and they lost that game to the Buffalo Bills.

Kelce was upset about the 30-21 loss. Speaking on his podcast with his brother, “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” Kelce spoke up about what he felt after the Chiefs’ loss and what he said to his teammates.

During the show, Travis said that he felt as if he “didn’t play my best” during the game.

He also said that losing to the bills “pisses me off” and added that, “it made me, you know, go right back into work on Monday after the game and get after it…”