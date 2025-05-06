New Details on Why Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Skipped Met Gala Turns Heads

Ever since the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, tight end Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, have kept a low profile.

After Swift took her final bow to close out her record-breaking “Eras Tour” in December, she’s taking a much-deserved break. Kelce has made a handful of public appearances to play golf with friends and continues to film new episodes of “New Heights.” However, the 35-year-old pop star and Kelce keep their travels as a couple under the radar.

Last weekend, fans hoped to see Kelce make an appearance at the Kentucky Derby on May 3, as he attended the race last year, but he was a no-show. The following day, fans kept an eye out for Kelce at F1 Miami Grand Prix. While the 35-year-old All-Pro is an investor in F1’s Alpine team, along with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he didn’t go.

However, the Met Gala on Monday seemed to be the night Kelce and Swift could emerge back into the spotlight. While numerous athletes attended, including Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, and New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Kelce and Swift stayed home.

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Didn’t Attend the Met Gala Due to Scheduling Conflicts

While Kelce and Swift would’ve broken the internet by making their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala, they did make it to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5.

Sources “with direct knowledge” told TMZ that while they received the exclusive invite from Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, “they could not make it work as a result of their schedules.”

The last time Swift attended the Met Gala was nine years ago when she co-chaired the event. Kelce has never attended “the biggest night in fashion.” However, with multiple fittings and outfits needing approval, it’s much more than just a one-night commitment.

Because the “Blank Space” singer and Kelce haven’t been seen together in public since last month, speculation sparked over what conflict kept them from attending.

One fan posted on X, “She was busy hiding until she releases reputation TV.” One man asked, “What schedule 😆.” One woman commented, “girl your schedule is EMPTY.” A Swiftie added, “Yes it conflicted with tayprincess’s plans to wind down and do nothing.”

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Relationship Is Going Strong

According to multiple reports over the past few months, Kelce and Swift are very much enjoying their private time together. Page Six reported last month, “They’re still so in love and enjoying spending time with their friends and each other during the offseason. There’s no trouble at all.”

People shared a similar report.”They have been traveling nonstop and very much enjoy it,” a source told the outlet. “They are making the most of their time off together. They are hanging out with friends, too. It’s a special time for them.”

The famous couple is “very serious and in sync.. They value the same things. Right now, the focus is very much on private time out of the spotlight.”