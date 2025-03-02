Hi, Subscriber

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Reach ‘Snag’ in Relationship: Report

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Getty
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are experiencing a new "tension" in their relationship, according to a new report.

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have been enjoying a whirlwind, high-profile romance together, and it’s been a joy for not only them but millions of others to watch. However, every relationship has its hard times, and it’s possible Swift and Kelce are going through one of those periods.

A new report states that Swift and Kelce have possibly “hit a bit of a snag” in their relationship following the Chiefs’ loss to the Eagles.

‘Whispers are Swirling’ About Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

In a report published by Radar Online’s Matthew Acton on Saturday, March 1, a source tells the publication about some of the difficulties Kelce and Swift are possibly facing in their relationship.

According to the source, “Up until now, Taylor and Travis have been the ultimate power couple, shining together in the limelight.” However, the report states that, “whispers are swirling that maybe they’ve hit a bit of a snag. Apparently, her team is worried they’ve been overselling the relationship. Sources say it’s been a tough pill for both of them to swallow, leading to some pressure to keep their work lives separate.”

The report says that Kelce has been getting some backlash for his relationship with Swift “for not giving his full focus to the team” and that “the vibe seems to be shifting, and insiders suggest both stars might need to safeguard their brands.”

The report also mentions Swift getting booed at the Super Bowl. She grew up an Eagles fan and was at the game to support the Kansas City Chiefs, so that’s likely why she got some negative attention at the event.

“Now, her team’s advising her to lay low for a while,” the report says, “and it’s got to sting a bit, like a sense of guilt she hasn’t earned.”

Here’s where things get sticky. The source also says that the “whole situation is creating a weird tension between her and Travis, especially since this is their first real bump in the road.”

So, it’s possible there’s a little trouble in paradise, but if these two are as in love as they seem, then hopefully hit’s nothing they can’t work out in the end.

Travis Kelce is Back With the Chiefs for 2025

After so much talk about about whether or not Kelce will retire from the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end announced in late February that he’ll be back with the team for another season. During an episode of the “Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, February 27, McAfee read a text message he got from Kelce.

According to the text message, the star player stated that he’s “coming back for sure” for the next season with the Kansas City Chiefs. “Gonna try and get to the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop,” Kelce added, according to McAfee.

The rest of the text message, McAfee, stated said, “Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that!!!!”

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

