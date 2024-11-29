Taylor Swift Had Special Plans for Travis Kelce on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving usually means football for quite a few NFL teams, but Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs had Thanksgiving off and instead are playing the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday, November 29. So, both Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift were off on Thanksgiving, and the two apparently cooked up some special plans for the holiday.

Swift had a break from her Eras Tour over Thanksgiving, and the tour closes out for good with a stint December 6 through 8 in Vancouver, Canada.

Taylor Swift Had Special Plans for Thanksgiving: Report

According to a report from the Daily Mail, “Taylor is spending the holiday with Travis and several family members,” per a source.

The source added that “Taylor and Travis are both grateful to have the day off so that they can just really relax and enjoy their second Thanksgiving together.”

As it turns out, per the source, Swift planned something special for Kelce in the form of a delicious Thanksgiving meal.

According to the Daily Mail report, Swift was “relishing the chance to cook up a feast for the group – while she has made her partner aware of the fact he’ll be helping out with the clean-up.” That seems like a fair trade.

“Taylor really enjoys cooking and is already prepping tomorrow’s big meal,” the source told the Daily Mail the day before Thanksgiving. “Travis loves her food and is on dishes duty this year.”

It’s an ‘Emotional Time’ for Taylor Swift, Report Says

The source also said that this is “an emotional time” for Swift and that she’s “so thankful for everything that she has, and has worked for this year.”

Regarding Swift’s feelings on the Eras Tour wrapping up, the source said the trek “has been her life” and that everyone on the tour with her “have been her family.” They added that as the tour nears its end, Swift “has been super emotional” and has been “leaning on Travis and her family more than ever.”

Kelce’s mother Donna was on NBC’s Today Show on Thursday, November 14, and discussed the Kelce family’s Thanksgiving plans. At the time, she said that Swift probably wouldn’t be at their particular family gathering on Thanksgiving.

“I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving,” Donna said. “You know, football is always the holidays. It’s football’s family.”

Donna also said she wasn’t planning a “big dinner” and that “not that anything’s planned. I think we’re just going to be at the football game.”

When asked specifically about whether Swift would be with the family or doing something else, she replied, “I don’t think so. She’s kind of busy right now. She has her tour to do.”

As for Kelce, following the Chiefs’ Black Friday game against the Raiders, he and the team will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, December 8.

Swift, by the way, was at Kelce’s Black Friday game. She wore black pants and a red top, which fits perfectly with both the Kansas City Chiefs’ colors and the holidays.