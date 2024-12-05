Taylor Swift Believes Travis Kelce Is ‘The One’: Report

Taylor Swift thinks Travis Kelce is "the one," according to a report from Us Weekly. The report adds that the two "would love to be engaged."

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are going strong, but there’s no engagement ring on Swift’s finger yet, so fans are often speculating about if and when an engagement between these two lovebirds will happen. According to a report from Us Weekly, things are looking a bit clearer when it comes to whether or not Kelce and Swift will tie the knot.

In the December 3 report, a source tells Us Weekly that Swift “does feel like Travis is the one,” which should excite some Swift fans, but that “jumping in is not her style.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘Have Talked About the Next Steps,’ Report Says

In the Us Weekly feature, a source states that both Kelce and Swift would “love to be engaged,” but that it’s a “matter of timing” and that they “aren’t rushing it.”

“The first source says Swift likes to take things slow when it comes to relationships,” Us noted, also adding that rushing into something is “just not how she does [things].” They add that “marriage is a big deal, and she wants [it to be] forever.”

A second source tells Us that after Swift’s Eras Tour wraps up, “Taylor plans to stay in and hibernate [with Travis] for a while.” They also “want to do ‘normal things’ as a couple.” You can’t blame them for wanting some normal time together, since they’re both on the go and in the spotlight so much.

In a December 8 report from People, a source “close” to Swift and Kelce says that things are “serious” between the singer and her NFL boyfriend. The source also reiterated that Swift plans to spend time off with Kelce after her Eras Tour.

“Things with Travis are serious,” the source told People, adding that Kelce is “a great guy.” They added, “He makes her very happy. They are great together.”

Travis Kelce Likely Won’t Be at Taylor Swift’s Final Eras Show

Swift will close out her Eras Tour in Vancouver on Sunday, December 8. While she would likely love to see Kelce there for her final gig of the tour, that’s very unlikely to happen, because Kelce has a Kansas City Chiefs game that evening.

The Chiefs will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at home for Sunday Night Football on Sunday, so Kelce would literally have to be in two different places at once to make it to Swift’s show. Even with Vancouver two hours behind Kansas City’s time, there’s just no way the Chiefs game could wrap up in time for Kelce to get on a plane and catch Swift’s show.

The Chiefs are favored to beat the Chargers by most NFL analysts and experts. Stranger things have happened, but the Chiefs are 11-1 and Chargers are 8-4 going into the matchup.

All of the NFL analysts over at Arrowhead Pride have the Chiefs winning, even if it’s by a small margin. “It feels like every one of Kansas City’s recent games has come down to the wire. This one may not be much different,” noted Maurice Elston of Arrowhead Pride.