Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Guest List Leaked Amid Trust Concerns

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s highly anticipated wedding is generating fresh attention after a report revealed several celebrity names expected to attend the event. The guest-list revelations arrive amid reports that Swift has expressed trust concerns about certain attendees potentially making their way onto the invitation list.

With some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment and music reportedly expected to attend, the wedding is shaping up as one of the most star-studded celebrity events of the decade. But according to the reports, concerns over who may ultimately gain access to the celebration have added an unexpected layer of scrutiny to the planning process.

Taylor Swift’s Celebrity Wedding Guest List Includes A-List Friends

The New York Post Page Six reported that Zoë Kravitz is “absolutely coming,” despite prior chatter about friction between the two. Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, are also on the list. A source told Page Six that Swift modeled her secrecy approach directly on Sheeran’s notoriously private 2018 nuptials, a blueprint that kept the guest roster under wraps for years.

“To this day no one knows exactly who attended Ed Sheeran’s wedding, and that’s the model for this one,” the source said. “Total secrecy.”

The Haim sisters — Alana, Danielle and Este — also received invitations. Swift rang in 2026 by attending Este Haim’s New Year’s Eve 2025 wedding in California. Supermodel Gigi Hadid is on the list and is rumored to be one of Swift’s bridesmaids, as is Selena Gomez. Swift delivered a speech at Gomez’s wedding to music producer Benny Blanco last year.

Model Cara Delevingne, a longtime friend and former roommate of Swift’s, is also reportedly included.

Actress and singer Suki Waterhouse confirmed she will attend. In a May 28 interview with Variety, Waterhouse said she’s “gonna go to Taylor’s wedding” and hopes to gather some inspiration for her own upcoming ceremony with fiancé Robert Pattinson.

“Nothing scarier than the actual planning part, right?” Waterhouse said, as quoted by reporter Allison DeGrushe of StyleCaster.

On Kelce’s side, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed he received an invitation and will likely attend. Reid has a longstanding connection to Swift through her father, Scott Swift, dating back to Reid’s time as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Taylor Swift’s Trust Issues Add Tension to Wedding Planning

Swift has taken unusually aggressive steps to control every detail of the ceremony. Rather than printed save-the-dates, she and Kelce have been personally calling guests with invitation details, according to the DeGrushe StyleCaster report. Swift has also been sharing slightly different information with different guests, a deliberate countermeasure designed to trace the origin of any potential leak.

One notable development involves Travis Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce. A May 19 report from the Daily Mail cited a source claiming Ed Kelce “can’t be trusted” to keep information confidential, resulting in Swift withholding key wedding details from her prospective father-in-law.

“He’s sort of like a loose cannon,” one insider said, according to the Mail. “Nobody knows what he’s going to say, so it’s kind of a controversial situation.”

Earlier reports had placed the wedding in New York City over Fourth of July weekend. A source has since told Page Six that timeline is no longer accurate, and that the original save-the-date information may have been a deliberate misdirect to protect the real plans.