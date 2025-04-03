Taylor Swift Turns Heads With Incredible Gesture

Hi, Subscriber

Taylor Swift is garnering a lot of attention for a recent move she made, and she apparently did it without a thought.

Taylor Swift is many things, including a pop star and girlfriend to Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. She’s traveled the world on his historic Eras Tour and have played to thousands of adoring followers.

Swift is also a billionaire, so she has plenty of money to throw around. As it turns out, Swift is using some of that money for charity, which shouldn’t be a big surprise.

Taylor Swift Gave a Huge Amount to Charity ‘In Minutes’

During a recent appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” actress Ellen Pompeo, known for her work on “Grey’s Anatomy,” spilled the news that Swift recently made a big donation to a special children’s charity “without blinking an eye.”

“It’s a really nice program but they need money to run it,” she said, as shared by Pop Crave on Wednesday, April 2. “So I just… asked Taylor, ‘Could you write me a big old check for Children’s?’ And she knew me all but 20 minutes and that girl wrote me the biggest check without blinking an eye.”

Pompeo was referring to a program at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, which helps parents and their premature babies bond in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). It’s obviously a very good cause.

Followers loved hearing this about Swift and they pushed back on anyone criticizing her. “Her haters are so miserable – she’s a good, genuine human being and that can’t be said for most celebrities with even a fraction of her wealth,” one said. “That’s so heartwarming, Taylor always showing up for people in need without a second thought,” another commented. “Oh Taylor Swift you’ll always be the most charitable celebrity ever and that’s another reason why we’ll always love you,” another asserted.

It’s really heartwarming to see Swift give so freely to charity, and her followers seem to agree.

More About the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Charity

So, what exactly is this special program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles? As mentioned above, it helps parents and their premature babies get to know each other in the NICU but having parents record themselves singing lullabies or reading stories. Then, those recordings are played for their newborns to see, hear and experience when the parents can’t be there in person.

“Our neonatology team combines clinical excellence and research excellence to improve care,” the Children’s Hospital website states. “Our experts study the best ways to manage possible complications, and our excellent outcomes reflect this research. We have some of the lowest rates of infection and complications for babies who have breathing tubes.”

They also tote offering family-centered care, noting, “We’ve put special attention into designing a comfortable, safe space for parents in the NICCU. The unit has multiple private rooms, and every room has peaceful, calming views. We’ve designed our NICCU so that one parent can stay overnight, in the same room with their baby.”

According to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, “We have some of the lowest rates of infection and complications for babies who have breathing tubes.”

