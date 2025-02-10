Taylor Swift Receives Upsetting News After the Super Bowl

Well, most didn’t see this coming. Super Bowl LIX brought a blowout game, with the Kansas City Chiefs losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in a 40-22 final score, ending the Chiefs’ dreams of being the first NFL team to have a three-peat on the big stage. Taylor Swift, of course, was at the game to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

While the cameras are usually on Swift several times during the game, they didn’t settle on her too much this time around. When they did, she looked worried, which makes sense, since Kelce’s team was losing so badly. But, following the game, Swift got more upsetting news in the form of taunting.

President Trump Takes to Social Media Over Taylor Swift

President Donald Trump took to social media on Sunday, February 9, and took a jab at the pop star. Following the game, Trump posted on Truth Social and made fun of Swift and the Chiefs, highlighting that Swift got booed at the event.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!” Trump wrote on the social platform, along with videos of Swift getting booed and him getting cheered at the game.

Trump also criticized the new way the NFL handles kickoffs, which he’s been vocal about for the entire season. He also had some not-so-kind words for college football and said that it “does not do it.”

“The worst part of the Super Bowl, by far, was watching the Kickoff where, as the ball is sailing through the air, the entire field is frozen, stiff. College Football does not do it, and won’t! Whose idea was it to ruin the Game?” Trump stated.

It’s worth noting that one of the reasons people in the crowd may have been unhappy about Swift being at the game and cheering for the Chiefs is because she grew up an Eagles fan. So, there’s been some extra anger on the part of Eagles fans who don’t like her ditching her childhood team for the Chiefs.

While Trump took some jabs over the Chiefs’ loss and Swift, he still hadn’t congratulated the Philadelphia Eagles on their win as of Monday morning.

Travis Kelce Says the Chiefs Hadn’t ‘Played That Bad All Year’

Following the game, Kelce spoke with press in the locker room and was clearly, and understandably, frustrated.

“Hats off to the Eagles, man. They got after us. All three phases,” he said to the media. Kelce finished the game with four catches for 39 yards.

When asked why the Eagles and Chiefs played so differently in this game, Kelce said that the Chiefs “couldn’t get it going offensively.” He added that the Eagles “just got after us on all three phases and then on top of that, turnovers, penalties, playing behind the sticks on offense is just… dropped passes, not taking advantage of the play call and executing them. There’s a lot that goes into it. You don’t lose like that without everything going bad.”

When asked what was most surprising about the loss, he said, “We haven’t played that bad all year.”