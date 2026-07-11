Taylor Swift’s Ring Revealed in First Photos With Travis Kelce After Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce did a good job keeping details of their wedding under wraps despite its massive scale and a very public venue at Madison Square Garden, but one important detail has now been revealed at another wedding.

The newlyweds reportedly put off the start of their honeymoon by a week so they could attend the wedding of a former Chiefs wide receiver. Kelce and Swift were spotted at the wedding this weekend, giving fans the first glimpse of the couple since they tied the knot nearly a week ago.

Taylor Swift’s Wedding Ring on Display at JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Wedding

Kelce and Swift traveled to California on Friday to celebrate the wedding of former Chiefs star JuJu Smith-Schuster, who had attended their nuptials at Madison Square Garden just six days ago.

People magazine shared pictures of Kelce and Swift at this week’s wedding, including the first look at Swift’s wedding band.

“Photos taken of the newlyweds at Schuster and Kruk’s ceremony on Friday, July 10, show a glimpse of their new wedding bands, which are very much to the couple’s taste,” the report noted. “Swift paired her new wedding band with a strapless pink brocade gown and her signature red lip, while Kelce wore his with a suit and tie.”

The report noted that Swift had already shown off her engagement ring after the couple announced their plans to marry nearly a year ago.

“Following the news, the Miss Americana star was not shy about showing off her new sparkler, which was custom designed by Kindred Lubeck, founder of Artifex Fine Jewelry,” the report noted. “The ring boasts a massive old mine brilliant cut diamond, a rectangle-cut diamond with antique references. Experts predicted the ring to cost anywhere between $1.3 and $5 million.”

Swift and Kelce have not yet released any pictures from their own wedding, with only a few details managing to leak out from guests. The couple went to great lengths to surround the wedding in secrecy, even though it drew in many famous guests from the worlds of entertainment, music, and sports.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Put Off Honeymoon for Former Chiefs Teammate

Smith-Schuster’s wedding may have been the last thing standing in the way for Kelce and Swift to head off on their honeymoon. Lisa Gutierrez of the Kansas City Star reported this week that the couple had already planned to attend the former Chiefs receiver’s wedding, so they didn’t want to cut their honeymoon short.

“Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce haven’t been spotted yet on their honeymoon, but maybe they’ve got some wedding gift shopping to do first?” Gutierrez reported. “Per TMZ, the newlyweds are expected to attend the wedding of Kelce’s former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster on Saturday. Smith-Schuster and his fiancee, fitness coach Laura Kruk, just attended Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden on Friday.”

Kelce and Swift were married during a quiet part of the Chiefs’ offseason, with close to three weeks remaining until the team is set to meet for training camp.