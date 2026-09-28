Taylor Swift’s Big Win at VMAs Had Strong Travis Kelce Connection

Taylor Swift earned a big win at the VMAs on Sunday, and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce had a hand in it.

The singer took home the biggest prize of the night, winning Video of the Year for her single “The Fate of Ophelia.” The song had a strong connection to Kelce, Swift’s husband, who was the apparent inspiration for the love song.

Travis Kelce’s Inspiration Seen Throughout Taylor Swift’s Latest Album

Swift made several apparent references to Kelce throughout the 2025 album “Life of a Showgirl,” including some in “The Fate of Ophelia.” As reporter Ariana Brockington of the Today Show noted, fans caught several references to the Chiefs tight end in the now-award-winning video.

“Taylor Swift included some sweet and subtle nods to fiancé Travis Kelce that eagle-eyed Swifties spotted in the music video for her song ‘The Fate of Ophelia,’ ” the report noted, adding, “Although she didn’t name Kelce as the knight in shining armor at the center of the song, a few moments in the music video for ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ seem to reference the Kansas City Chiefs star.”

Swift catches a football in the music video, and there’s a more direct reference to Kelce in the video.

“Shortly after Swift shows off her football skills, there is a blink-and-you-miss-it shoutout to Kelce,” the report noted. “As she twirls from the hotel hallway into a room where a party is raging on, the door displays the number 87. That is the same number that Kelce has worn his entire career as a tight end for the Chiefs.”

Swift is seen dressing up as a showgirl in the music video, with one scene taking place in a dressing room with a potential image of Kelce hidden in the background.

“Behind the group, a black-and-white picture of a man is in the corner of one of the vanity mirrors, which fans are speculating to be a photo of Kelce,” Brockington wrote.

Taylor Swift Delivers Special Message While Winning Award

After thanking her team that put together the music video for “The Fate of Ophelia” — especially cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto — Swift made a special dedication to one of her biggest inspirations.

“Lastly and most importantly, I want to thank and dedicate this award to one person without whom this wouldn’t be happening,” she said. “That person is the ultimate showgirl, Dolly Parton. Every single song that she wrote … her storytelling was so vivid and rich, listening to her songs, it was like watching the best music video you’ve ever seen in your life, every single time.”

Swift had to attend the award show alone, as Kelce was across the country with the Chiefs taking on the Miami Dolphins. The Chiefs won 24-10, with Kelce contributing two receptions for 59 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown.