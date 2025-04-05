Taylor Swifts Gives a Second Chance After ‘Apology’

Taylor Swift is used to being in the spotlight, and that means her friends also get a boost when they’re seen with her and get a lot of attention. That includes her boyfriend, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, too.

Of course, some of Swift’s friends are already famous, and sometimes, that means their business it out there for the world to see, just like is the case with Swift. Perhaps it’s something they bond over and can relate to when it comes to why friendships between famous types work. Regardless, Swift has reportedly made up with a friend that she’s been beefing with as of late.

Taylor Swift Patches Things Up With a Good Friend

A source has told Paula Froelich of NewsNation that Swift’s friend Blake Lively, with whom she has reportedly been feuding, is “talking to her again.”

Froelich states in the April 3 piece, “I was the first to report Swift had cooled the longtime friendship after she was left appalled and embarrassed by being unknowingly dragged into the ‘It Ends With Us’ drama last year.”

She adds that all of “that is now in the past” and that the two have patched things up and moved on.

“(Swift and Lively) have worked everything out,” the source told NewsNation. “Blake apologized and they are talking again.” So, apparently, these two good friends are back together again.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s Friendship Timeline

Of course, the beef, if one can call it that, between Swift and Lively began in January, when Lively accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and putting out a smear campaign against her. Then, a source stated that Swift was upset with Blake and thought the actress used her because her name became embroiled in the lawsuit.

It was a shame, because the two had been friends for a long time. As Today notes, “They duo were first photographed together 10 years ago, and since then, the singer and actor have developed a close bond. Over the past decade, the two have spent many girls’ nights together around the world and have frequently praised the other’s talents.”

Today adds, “Swift has also become friends with Lively’s husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, with the ‘Deadpool’ star occasionally joining them for dinner nights in New York City or football games to cheer for the Kansas City Chiefs.”

As Us Weekly noted in a March feature, “Blake Lively’s ongoing legal drama with ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star and director Justin Baldoni has had a ripple effect in her personal life. A source exclusively shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly that the Gossip Girl’s pal Taylor Swift “wasn’t happy with being brought into the legal mess.”

But, perhaps there wasn’t trouble in paradise. Us Weekly added that, “While the insider noted that Swift does not want to be part of the case, a separate source told Us in January that the two women are still friends.” According to the outlet, an insider “close to the pair” told Us, “There’s no truth that this has hurt their relationship. They are still close friends.”