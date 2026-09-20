Tom Cruise Had 1 Message for Travis Kelce Before Chiefs Game, Then Reconsidered

Tom Cruise had a message ready for Travis Kelce before attending the Kansas City Chiefs‘ season opener, but the actor ultimately decided it was better left unsent.

Cruise joined Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce and members of the Kelce family at Arrowhead Stadium for Kansas City’s 31-10 win over the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football.” Days later, Cruise joined Travis and Jason on “New Heights” and revealed that he almost put some extra pressure on the Chiefs tight end before making the trip.

Cruise said he and Travis had been texting ahead of the game when he started writing a warning about what he expected to see.

“I was gonna write you — I told you last night — I was like, ‘Now listen, I’m not coming to Kansas to see you lose,’” Cruise said. “And I literally, I had it, like we were texting back and forth, and I was like, ‘I’m not sending it. He knows it already. I’m not sending this.’”

Fortunately for Cruise, Travis and the Chiefs gave him the result he wanted.

Tom Cruise Raves About His First Chiefs Experience at Arrowhead

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Cruise has attended major events around the world, but his night at Arrowhead left an impression.

The “Top Gun” and “Mission: Impossible” star said the atmosphere lived up to what he had heard before attending the game.

“That was the most fun I’ve had ever in a football game,” Cruise said.

He also praised the crowd and the people he watched the game with.

“I gotta say, the whole crowd, the vibe, you hear about it, but to be here and experience it … It was so fun,” Cruise said. “All your friends, all the other people there, just such a beautiful vibe. And to see… look, Mahomes’ comeback is just miraculous. But you guys together and the whole team together is a wonderful experience.”

Patrick Mahomes was making his regular-season return after suffering a torn ACL and LCL in December. The Chiefs quarterback threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing score in the victory.

Taylor Swift Ended Up ‘Schooling’ Tom Cruise on Football

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Cruise also revealed that he spent part of the game talking football with Swift, who married Travis in July.

Their conversation eventually turned to Travis and Jason playing against each other in Super Bowl LVII. According to Cruise, Swift recalled how little she understood about football when she and Travis first started dating.

“By the way, I was sitting next to Taylor last night. She told me … it was so funny,” Cruise said. “She was talking about your first date. We were talking about football. What she said was like, ‘How was it you two hitting each other?’”

Travis said his wife has come a long way since then.

“She sees the flags coming in,” Travis said. “Like, ‘Oh, that might be a defensive hold.’ I’m just like, ‘What? What’d you say, sweetie?’ She was like, ‘That’s encroachment.’ I’m like, ‘You know what that is?’ She’s on it now. She got fully engulfed in it.”

Cruise saw that knowledge firsthand while sitting alongside Swift during Kansas City’s win.

“She was schooling me,” Cruise said. “‘This is happening or that is happening. He’s coming in.’ It was awesome.”