Chiefs Urged To Create ‘Terrifying’ Offense by Trading for 2-Time Pro Bowl WR

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

The Kansas City Chiefs will have to restock their wide receiver room this offseason, as five of the team’s top contributors at that position — DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown, Justin Watson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Mecole Hardman — are set to become free agents in March. Though the team could potentially re-sign any or all of those players, they could also dip into the trade market to address the position as well.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport recently drew up “dream” trade scenarios for all 32 NFL teams, and has the Chiefs trading for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

“It wouldn’t be cheap—a deal of this magnitude could require both Kansas City’s 31st overall pick and a new contract for Metcalf. But the Chiefs are one of a few teams for which dealing its first pick for a proven veteran makes sense,” Davenport wrote on February 17.

“And a passing attack featuring Rashee Rice and Metcalf outside and Xavier Worthy in the slot would be terrifying for opposing defenses.”

What to Know About DK Metcalf

Metcalf, 27, entered the NFL as a second-round pick — 64th overall — of the Seahawks in 2019. As the primary X receiver for Seattle, Metcalf has had at least 100 targets and 900 receiving yards in each of his first six NFL seasons and eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in three of those seasons. He also has 48 career receiving touchdowns, which is an average of eight per season.

Metcalf led the Seahawks in receiving yards (1,114) and receiving touchdowns (eight) in 2023, which had him firmly positioned as the WR1 in Seattle’s offense. But a breakout season from second-year wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba in 2024 in which he led the team in all major statistical categories (137 targets, 100 receptions, 1,130 yards, six touchdowns) put Metcalf’s standing in Seattle into question, especially when you consider Metcalf’s financial standing with the team.

Metcalf, a two-time Pro Bowler, is entering the final year of the three-year, $72 million contract he signed with the Seahawks in 2022. He is currently on the books with a $31 million cap hit for 2025, per Over The Cap, which is why something — whether that means trading Metcalf away or giving him a new contract — needs to happen from Seattle’s end if they want to free up a significant amount of cap space in one maneuver. They are currently $6.4 million over the cap and need to free up cap space soon.

The Seahawks and Metcalf may be currently discussing terms for a new deal, that way the team has spending money for free agency, which begins on March 12. But if the two sides can’t agree on a new contract, then Metcalf could be a star on the move in the coming months.

Does a Trade for DK Metcalf Make Sense for Chiefs?

It’s an easy argument to make that the Chiefs, who lack a physical ball-winner on offense, would be a great landing spot for Metcalf. But the compensation it would take to acquire Metcalf’s services, paired with what a new contract for Metcalf could look like, make this trade a tough one to pull off, but not impossible.

The Chiefs might be better off holding onto their 2025 first-round pick and selecting an offensive or defensive lineman or even a WR with it. However, Metcalf being a proven commodity makes him worth a late first-round pick.

Spotrac calculated Metcalf’s market value at three years and $75 million. If Metcalf signed an extension of that size and length, his cap hit for 2025 would likely be very low. Because of that, the Chiefs could theoretically fit that type of contract on their books for 2025 once they readjust some of their larger player contracts.

