Trade Proposal Has Chiefs Exchanging Multiple Draft Picks for Superstar Edge Rusher

The Kansas City Chiefs are nearing their third straight Super Bowl appearance, but that doesn’t mean the offseason chatter has to wait. That’s why Bleacher Report is already conjuring trade packages for the Chiefs to offer the Cleveland Browns in exchange for superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report proposed that the Chiefs send a 2025 first-round pick, 2025 second-round pick, 2025 fourth-round pick, and defensive end Mike Danna to the Browns for Garrett.

“The rest of the league may not be happy about it, and that might not do many favors for Garrett’s reputation,” Kay wrote on February 3. “Such a move would remind many NBA fans of Kevin Durant’s decision to join the perennial powerhouse Golden State Warriors back in 2016. But the Chiefs shouldn’t hesitate to kick Cleveland its Day 1 and 2 picks plus a serviceable edge replacement like Mike Danna to continue their unprecedented run of success.”

What to Know About Myles Garrett

Garrett, 29, has been in the NFL for eight seasons and has been named an All-Pro and Pro Bowler six times. During his time in the league he has registered 200 quarterback hits, 116 tackles for loss, 102.5 sacks — an average of 12 sacks per season — and 20 forced fumbles, per Pro Football Reference.

Simply put, Garrett is a future Hall of Famer. But his ability hasn’t translated to a lot of wins, as Cleveland has only been to the playoffs twice since they drafted Garrett in 2017 and have one playoff win over the same period.

That’s why Garrett requested a trade on February 3. His request was shared publicly by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever,” Garrett said in a statement. “My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.

“With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

Could Chiefs Pull Off Trade for Myles Garrett?

The Browns are adamant that they have no intention of trading Garrett. Because of that, it will likely take a very large offer from another team for Cleveland to cave and trade away their superstar defender.

That’s one of the few reasons why the two-time defending Super Bowl champions likely won’t be able to acquire Garrett. The best draft pick they have to offer this year is either the 31st or 32nd overall pick, which is a bad starting point in trade discussions for a player of Garrett’s caliber. So unless the Chiefs are willing to give up multiple first-round picks, they likely can’t conjure up a trade package that the Browns cannot refuse.

On top of that, Garrett has no guaranteed money remaining on his current contract but has cap hits of $19.7 million and $20.3 million in 2025 and 2026 respectively. So, whichever team potentially trades for him would also likely have to give him a contract that makes him one of the highest-paid edge rushers in the league. The going rate for the top edge rushers currently is around $30 million per year, according to Over The Cap.

Taking all of this into consideration, the Chiefs trading for Garrett is less of a possible outcome and more of a pipe dream.