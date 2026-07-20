Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Got Unwanted Reaction for Wedding Decision

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kept nearly all details of their July 3 wedding under wraps, including the surprise guest they chose to officiate the ceremony.

But the decision to have actor and comedian Adam Sandler officially pronounce them man and wife drew a bit of scrutiny from those in attendance, with a new report claiming that guests were stunned at the surprise addition.

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding Guests Couldn’t Believe Adam Sander

A report from the New York Post’s Page Six claimed that the Kelce-Swift wedding guests had a laugh when they first saw Sandler preparing to officiate, thinking he was making a joke.

The report cited Jonathan Thomas, CEO of American Century Investments and a friend of Kelce, who said on the “Compound and Friends” podcast that guests weren’t sure how to react when Sandler made his entrance.

“He came down, everybody laughed and thought it was a joke at first,” Thomas said.

But Thomas added that Sandler did a good job officiating, even throwing in some well-timed jokes and singing for the couple.

“He actually spoke for 20 or 30 minutes, vacillated between funny, very sincere, sang a few things,” Thomas said. “There are two things that I remember distinctly, one is in your typical vows the officiator says, ‘For rich or for poor,’ and he said, ‘You’re not going to have to worry about that.’ ”

Thomas added that Sandler had a fitting message when it was time for Kelce and Swift to have their first kiss.

“Kiss each other every day, in the morning, at night after dinner, just kiss often,” Thomas recalled.

Kelce had grown close to Sandler, appearing in his “Happy Gilmore” sequel released in 2025. The couple had many other famous friends in attendance, including many of Kelce’s teammates and friends from around the NFL.

Travis Kelce’s Wedding Vows Revealed

Thomas shared some other details of the wedding, including Kelce’s lengthy vows.

“He probably spoke for 30 minutes and I don’t want to violate his privacy but I was crying, which I was trying to hold back,” Thomas said. “He made himself unbelievably vulnerable. And then I look around and there’s all these 300-pound men from the football business crying as well, so I felt really comfortable to let go on it.”

Other details have emerged from the ceremony, though few directly from Swift or Kelce. The groom’s older brother, Jason Kelce, revealed that his children — Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finnley, 15 months — served as flower girls for the couple.

“It was a special event for our entire family, and obviously my daughters are incredible,” Jason Kelce told the Reno Gazette Journal. “They’re beautiful, they’re incredible personalities. And Travis and Taylor love them. So, very happy we were able to be a part of it, and more importantly, very happy for those two. It was an amazing day.”

Kelce and Swift are expected to go on their honeymoon in the coming weeks, finishing in time for Kelce to join the Chiefs at training camp when it opens at the end of July.