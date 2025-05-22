Travis Kelce Apologizes for ‘Miserable’ Comment

The Kansas City Chiefs open the 2025 NFL season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, September 5.

However, the Chiefs won’t travel to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for Game 1, which was disappointing news for some fans. Kansas City holds a perfect 4-0 record against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Instead, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co. are heading to São Paulo, Brazil, to face the Chargers at the Arena Corinthians. The Chiefs-Chargers showdown is a standalone primetime matchup that will air on YouTube.

While an AFC West international showdown may sound exciting for many players, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce appeared less than thrilled discussing the game during the May 14 episode of “New Heights.”

“There’s just something about getting close to the equator, I don’t want to put on a football uniform. I’ve been in Jacksonville in September, that’s [expletive] miserable,” he explained to his brother, Jason Kelce.

“Sao Paulo, is that by the water? I’d rather it be dry than humid, I’m a sweaty guy. If it is humid, I am going to be miserable. But we’re going to find a way to get a win.”

Predicting he’ll sweat through his uniform, “I am going to have to ask the equipment guys for a couple of jerseys, maybe three pairs of pants. Maybe four cleats, I might just go through a pair.”

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Clarified His Comments, Issued a Formal Apology as He’s ‘Still Excited’ To Play in Brazil

During the May 21 episode of “New Heights,” the 35-year-old formally apologized if his comments about playing in Brazil were misconstrued.

“I’m a furry son of the [expletive]. Me and heat just don’t do well together,” Kelce clarified. “So I apologize if it came off that I’m not excited about this. I’m still excited. I’m just going to be doing some wardrobe changes throughout the game.

“Shout-out to everybody down in Brazil. Can’t wait to get down there. Sorry if it came off as I’m not excited, because I am. We got a huge challenge with the Los Angeles Chargers, baby.”

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins Commented on Travis Kelce Being ‘Furry,’ Praised Taylor Swift



One day before Kelce called himself “furry” on his podcast, photos of the 10-time Pro Bowler shirtless after a workout in Miami went viral on social media. Even though one of the his nicknames is “Big Yeti,” numerous viewers were surprised to see the Chiefs star’s back hair.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins chimed on the matter while speaking to E! News on May 21. “God bless Taylor Swift for being good with that,” Cousins said. “That’s awesome. Good for her.”

“Thankfully, I don’t have to deal with that, but I’m in a locker room a lot,” the 36-year-old noted. “That’s just a part of life. It is what it is.”

While some fans found Kelce’s back hair polarizing, others couldn’t believe it was seriously a topic discussed with Cousins. One person posted on X, “I can’t stop laughing at this.” One woman added, “Can’t imagine anyone not being with someone because they happen to have back hair. Like, what?”