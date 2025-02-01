Hi, Subscriber

Travis Kelce Receives Bad News from NFL Ahead of Super Bowl

Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is riding high on yet another trip to the Super Bowl, but he's in trouble with the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is riding high on yet another trip to the Super Bowl, but not everything is perfect. While Kelce and the Chiefs were able to shut down the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 26, and secure their road to the big game, the win came with a few bumps.

Now, the NFL is punishing Kelce for a move he made during the Bills game, but one of the Bills players is being punished in the incident, too. The Chiefs win the game with a 32-29 final score.

Travis Kelce Gets Hit With Gameday Accountability

Those who watched the Chiefs vs. Bills game witnessed a bit of an on field beef between players. Following quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the team to a 21-10 lead towards the end of the second quarter, Kelce appeared to get up in the faces of two Bills players. Phillips got involved by walking over to Kelce and bumping him with his facemask.

After that play, Phillips was the only player who received a flag, which got some Bills fans heated. But, now, both Kelce and Bill are being punished for the incident by the NFL.

According to NFL Football Operations, Phillips is being fined $6,722 by the NFL for “unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet).”

Kelce is also being fined for his role in the incident, and the NFL has slapped him with a $11,255 fine for “unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting).”

Bills linebacker Matt Milano was also fined $11,255 for “unnecessary roughness (facemask)” in the fourth quarter of the matchup.

In the end, what matters to Chiefs fans, and probably Kelce, is that the team is in the Super Bowl. They’ll take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on February 9 in New Orleans.

Kansas City Chiefs Are Ready for the Big Game

The Chiefs know that the Eagles aren’t likely to be an easy opponent in Super Bowl LIX. Speaking to the press during his postgame press conference at Arrowhead, Reid was asked whether trying to snag a three-peat is “motivating” for his team. He actually disagreed.

“I think ‘motivation’ is the wrong word, or I’m gonna just change that for you. I would tell you we’re motivated like crazy to win the game,” Reid said. “I mean, that’s what you’re motivated to do. You get caught up in that other stuff, all the hype that goes with it, and then you forget about 3rd and 1 and detailing that — either side of the ball. So you’ve got to keep everything in perspective.”

Following the game, Mahomes also spoke about the team’s historic run. Chatting with NFL analyst and expert Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, he talked about what this win means to the team.

“We dealt with so much adversity at the beginning of the year, and we just kept winning,” Mahomes told Breer. “We found ways to win at the end of the day. Games like today—and the defense getting that stop, when we only got a field goal at the end, that’s just stuff we did from the beginning of the year.”

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

