Travis Kelce Buddy Says to Avoid 1 Taylor Swift Question

Those who are friends with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs probably feel like they have to walk on eggshells a little when it comes to talking about his girlfriend, pop sensation Taylor Swift. It could be uncomfortable to rave about Swift or, on the contrary, say you don’t like her latest album, for example, knowing that Kelce and Swift are extremely tight.

Now, one of Kelce’s friends and a former member of the Chiefs is opening up about the one Taylor Swift question that he says to never, ever ask Kelce, and it totally makes sense.

Don’t Ask This 1 Taylor Swift Question

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Saturday, May 3, and talked about why he believes the NFL needs to show more patience when developing young quarterbacks.

While the subject of the appearance was about quarterbacks, Smith also talked a little bit about his friendship with Kelce. He made it clear that he would never ask one thing of Kelce and Swift.

When asked about if he has ever asked Kelce for concert tickets to Swift’s shows, he replied, “I haven’t hit him up on that. Nor do I ever expect to. He’s got enough people, I’m sure, bringing that up to him.”

That’s smart. Swift Eras Tour concert tickets are among the hottest on the market, blowing out big names such as Metallica, Elton John and Ed Sheeran. The last thing Kelce probably wants to deal with is having friends bug him about getting them into any of her upcoming tours or one-off shows.

Play

Looking to the 2025 Chiefs Season

All Swift talk aside, Kelce and the Chiefs are prepping for the 2025 season. When it comes to their draft choices, NFL expert Nick Roesch of A to Z Sports deemed quarterback Patrick Mahomes one of the big “winners” in the Chiefs’ draft.

“The last memory we have of Mahomes on the field is him running for his life before he can even complete his drop back to pass,” he stated in an April 28 feature. “That, and his receivers dropping his throws. However, Mahomes posted a simple emoji on X to show his approval of the selection of offensive tackle Josh Simmons in the first round.”

He named another big winner defensive tackle Chris Jones, stating, that “Jones was a beast last season, but it didn’t come easy. The Chiefs’ pass rush took a step back in 2024, and Jones faced constant double and triple teams against opposing offensive lines.”

He added, “However, K.C. spent a second-round pick on defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott and a third-round pick on defensive end Ashton Gillotte. Both bring pass rushing prowess to the table, which should open things up more for Jones.”

Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports also praises the Chiefs draft, noting in an April 26 piece, “The Chiefs are good at finding value in Day 3. Remember star offensive guard Trey Smith went in the sixth round back in 2021. Kansas City also added former Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa at No. 156, a converted safety who adds something for Steve Spagnuolo in coverage, and running back Brashard Smith in the seventh round, who is an explosive playmaker.”