Travis Kelce’s 6-Word Challenge To AFC Gets Resounding Endorsement From NBA Champion

Of all the teams to be counted out in this year’s playoffs, the last team anyone would want to do so to is, without question, the Kansas City Chiefs.

With a 15-2 record that some believe is propped up by close, one-score games and “lucky plays”, the Chiefs acquired the #1 seed with a game to spare, and are set to face the #4 Houston Texans in Arrowhead this weekend, during the Texans’ “usual” Saturday afternoon time slot.

The Texans have been a polarizing team this season; on the one hand a highly talented roster, with an even more talented quarterback in CJ Stroud, that has been decimated by injuries to pass catchers – losing two out of their top three wideouts in Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell, alongside TE2, Brevin Jordan.

On the other, they have been inconsistent on both sides of the ball, and had their 10-7 severely bolstered from playing in what was otherwise quite clearly the worst division in all of pro football: the AFC South.

And after getting defeated by the Chiefs in the regular season, 27-19, in a game more one sided than the score showed, they open as 8 point underdogs against the 2 x reigning Super Bowl champions.

Chiefs Considered To Have An Easy Path To The Super Bowl

In turn, many fans are accusing the Chiefs of having another “easy road” in the playoffs; playing a game in which they are heavily favored before – if they do win – going on to face the winner of Buffalo – Baltimore, who will battle it out in what is by far the prime game of the weekend on Sunday night.

Last week, Travis Kelce made some bold comments about their seemingly easy run amidst accusations that they deliberately threw their Week 18 game against the Broncos, in order to eliminate the risk of having to potentially face both the Joe Burrow-led Cincinnati Bengals, and Lamar Jackon‘s Baltimore Ravens.

“Just give me the best teams” Kelce said, on the “New Heights” podcast, done with his brother and Eagles legend, Jason Kelce.

Kelce’s Call To Action Re-Hashed By Fox Analysts

Now, Fox’s Paul Pierce – former NBA Champion with the Boston Celtics, and Jordan Schultz have rehashed those statements in emphatic style on Fox’s “Speak”.

Travis Kelce said, “Give me the best teams!” Let’s be clear: This #Chiefs’ team has the right mindset and has been preparing all season for January football. Now is when their A-game truly shines. 📺 @SpeakOnFS1 @paulpierce34 pic.twitter.com/K6KnxMMq1P — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 15, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Why would they be scared?” Schultz asks the panel, “They’re the Kansas City Chiefs! This is the Kingdom! They’ve got Mahomes, they’ve got Kelce, they’ve got the running game, they’ve got the defense, they’ve got [Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve] “Spags” [Spagnuolo], they’ve got Big Red, they’ve got the [championship winning] experience. We’ve been saying all year…this is the best team in football.”

The panel were enthused about Kelce’s earlier allusions to Mortal Kombat, and how they would “finish” whatever opponents came their way.

Let’s see if the Chiefs stick to their word and manage to “do it then” this Saturday.