Travis Kelce Channels Wife Taylor Swift With Unexpected Performance

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce appears to be taking some musical inspiration from his wife, Taylor Swift.

The Chiefs released a compilation of Kelce’s best mic’d-up moments from training camp on August 24, and the tight end spent plenty of time singing between plays. Kelce covered everything from Brooks & Dunn to B.J. Thomas and even made up his own song about breakfast.

The video also captured Kelce, 36, reflecting on life after marrying Swift on July 3 and preparing for his 14th — and potentially final — NFL season.

“Nothing better than being crazy,” Kelce said during one moment. “You gotta be a little crazy to be great.”

Travis Kelce Breaks Into Song Throughout Chiefs Training Camp

Kelce started with some country music while practicing at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

“It’s where all the cowboys all go to boot scootin’ boogie,” Kelce sang, borrowing a line from Brooks & Dunn’s 1991 song “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.”

His musical selections weren’t limited to existing songs.

While warming up alongside Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kelce couldn’t stop talking about the Japanese French toast he had eaten that morning.

“Woo boy, I know you guys didn’t have none of that Japanese French toast this morning, but that (expletive) was amazing,” Kelce told his teammates. “Yeah, they made that (expletive) fresh!”

Kelce explained that he discovered the dish in the cafeteria.

“In the caf, bruh!” he said. “I looked at it and was like, ‘What kind of French toast is this?’ and he was like, ‘Japanese bread.’ I was like, ‘Hell yeah!’”

That was enough inspiration for another Kelce original.

“Yeah! Bread and butter! Get that bread and butter, yeah!” Kelce sang while warming up.

“It’s an honor to be out here with you brother,” he told his teammates afterward.

The video ended with Kelce singing “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” the 1969 song recorded by B.J. Thomas.

Kelce Says ‘Life Is Real Good’ After Taylor Swift Wedding

Kelce also took a moment to appreciate his time at Chiefs training camp, where players stay in dorms throughout the summer.

“Life is good man… life is real good,” Kelce told his teammates. “Three more nights? Man, year of my life in those dorms, man.”

Kelce has spent much of the summer preparing for the upcoming season.

He attended the Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp from June 9 through June 11, which meant missing Swift’s performance at the “Toy Story 5” premiere in Los Angeles.

The Chiefs highlighted his work at the time with a video of Kelce catching a pass and the simple message, “87 at work.”

Kelce then reported for training camp in July and has continued working alongside Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs offense.

Chiefs Expected to Give Travis Kelce More Help at Tight End

Kelce could also have more help around him when Kansas City finalizes its roster.

ESPN’s Nate Taylor predicted the Chiefs will keep four tight ends this season instead of the three they have carried in recent years.

Taylor projected Kelce, Noah Gray, Jared Wiley and Jake Briningstool to make the 53-man roster. The potential change comes as the Chiefs prepare to place a greater emphasis on their running game after adding Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

“If the Chiefs are serious about running the ball more often with Walker, adding more tight ends not named Kelce is a requirement,” Taylor wrote. “Kelce led the Chiefs in receiving last year and looks to be in better shape in camp than a year ago. Gray and Wiley need to demonstrate they can be positive when it comes to blocking. Briningstool offers the most potential as a pass catcher in the future.”