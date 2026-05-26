Did Travis Kelce Skip Chiefs OTAs With Taylor Swift Wedding Approaching?

As the Kansas City Chiefs opened organized team activities (OTAs) this week, attention quickly shifted to whether future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce, entering what will likely be his final season, was in attendance amid growing focus on his upcoming wedding to Taylor Swift.

With speculation surrounding the couple’s wedding plans intensifying, Kelce’s OTA status immediately became a major talking point among Chiefs fans and Swift followers alike, especially as offseason attendance continues to draw outsized attention around the NFL.

Latest Report on Kelce From First Day of OTAs

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, recovering from knee surgery, participated in the opening OTA session Tuesday in some form, according to a Tuesday report by ESPN correspondent Nate Taylor. Taylor noted strong attendance across the board, with Chris Jones and Kenneth Walker among the notable players on hand. Thursday’s session will be the first open to outside observers, providing the first public look at Mahomes’ progress since the Dec. 14 knee injury. The Chiefs open the 2026 regular season Sept. 14 against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

But was Kelce there? The first day of OTA practice was not open to the media, but according to Taylor’s report, Kelce was indeed sighted in attendance.

The 36-year-old tight end came very close to retiring before signing a new deal in early 2026 — a one-year contract worth $12 million, with a maximum value of $15 million, Fox Sports reported. He enters Year 14 with 1,080 career catches, 13,002 receiving yards and 82 touchdowns, numbers that project him as an easy first-ballot Hall of Famer.

After a substandard 2024 in which he posted 823 receiving yards, Kelce bounced back in 2025, finishing with 851 yards and leading the Chiefs in targets, receptions and total yards. His 11.2 yards per reception was his highest average since 2022, and he ranked third among all tight ends in total expected points added, reporter Justin Foote of SI.com noted.

Kelce’s Taylor Swift Wedding Is Backdrop to Chiefs Offseason

The on-field storyline arrives against an unusually crowded personal backdrop. Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged and widely reported to be planning a wedding for July 3 in New York City. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has confirmed he plans to attend, and the ceremony is expected to require one of the most elaborate security operations in recent celebrity history.

Swift’s day-to-day movements already operate under a framework sources describe as resembling a military deployment — armored vehicles, armed escorts, and tightly preplanned logistics at every stop, columnist Rob Shuter reported in his newsletter. Kelce finds the constraints difficult, sources told Shuter.

With the wedding set for early July, Kelce’s availability for late-July training camp is not in question. But the convergence of a Hall of Fame career approaching its final stretch, a recovering Mahomes, and a summer wedding to one of the most famous people alive makes this Chiefs offseason unlike any in franchise history. Tuesday’s OTA session was just the opening act.