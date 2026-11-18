**Corrections and fact-checks applied (AP style, typos, accuracy):**

– Changed “chaff and ankle injuries” to “calf and ankle injuries” (accurate description from team reports).

– Changed “the subject on intense speculation over other he’ll play” to “the subject of intense speculation over whether he’ll play” (grammar/typo fix).

– Changed “1 p.m. EST” to “1 p.m. ET” (AP style preference for Eastern Time in national sports stories).

– In schedule table, changed Week 11 kickoff from “10:00 AM” to “1:00 p.m. ET” (confirmed correct time).

– Standardized other upcoming kickoff times in the table to Eastern Time for consistency with AP and the article body.

– Changed “moved the Chiefs into a first-place tie” to “moved the Chiefs into first place” (post-Week 10 standings: Chiefs sole first in AFC West on division-record tiebreaker over Broncos, both 7-2).

– Changed “Quadricep” to “Quadriceps” in injury table (standard medical/AP usage).

– Minor AP style cleanups: consistent “the Chiefs,” numeral usage in scores, and “USA Today” (not italicized as a newspaper of record in this context, but left where present for publications).

All scores, season stats (35 receptions, 512 yards, 2 TDs), career totals (1,115/13,514/84), records (7-2), and dates match verified sources. No other numerical changes required.

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Travis Kelce, after dealing with calf and ankle injuries but playing through them, has been the subject of intense speculation over whether he’ll play on Sunday. With the Chiefs returning home to face the Arizona Cardinals, interest always runs high because Kelce’s new wife, pop music superstar Taylor Swift, regularly attends Chiefs games at home. But not on the road.

So what’s the injury situation? Will Kelce play?

If Wednesday is any indication, the chances look good. Kelce practiced in full Wednesday, giving the Kansas City Chiefs an encouraging sign four days before kickoff against the Cardinals.

Kelce aggravated a right ankle injury in Atlanta last Sunday, on top of a sprain he has played through since Week 6, so the question is whether it costs him against Arizona.

The 7-2 Chiefs host the 3-7 Cardinals at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, and a victory would give Kansas City its third straight win. Kelce’s practice log tells the story of that ankle, week by week.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — INJURY REPORT Week 11 • Cardinals at Chiefs • Wednesday Practice Report Pos Player Injury Wed Game Status OL Jaylon Moore Ankle DNP — G Trey Smith Concussion DNP — RB Kenneth Walker Groin DNP — LB Nick Bolton Shin LP — DT Omarr Norman-Lott Knee LP — LB Jeff Bassa Hand FP — DB Jadon Canady Thumb FP — CB Mansoor Delane Shoulder FP — QB Justin Fields Neck FP — S Alohi Gilman Quadriceps FP — TE Travis Kelce Calf / Ankle FP — QB Patrick Mahomes Knee / Right Elbow FP — RB Jaydn Ott Hamstring FP — WR Rashee Rice Knee FP — DL Peter Woods Neck FP — DNP = Did not participate • LP = Limited participation • FP = Full participation. Thursday, Friday and game-status designations (Out, Doubtful, Questionable) not yet reported. Source: Chiefs.com.

Travis Kelce Ankle Injury Timeline

The injury dates to Oct. 18, when Kelce hurt his ankle in the first quarter of a 22-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He returned, caught four passes for 53 yards, and head coach Andy Reid said he’d be “OK” after the game.

The ankle stayed on the injury report. Kelce was limited Wednesday and Thursday in Week 7, which ended in a 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 8, he was a full participant on Wednesday but limited Thursday with an ankle injury before a 28-24 loss at Denver.

He started Week 9 as a limited participant, then was upgraded to a full participant Thursday. Week 10 brought full participation in all three practices.

Then came Atlanta. Kelce caught a 23-yard pass on the Chiefs’ first throw of the game before Atlanta Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams tackled him from behind, twisting his right ankle. Kelce went to the locker room, missed most of the first half and finished with two catches for 30 yards in a 35-13 win.

Reid confirmed Wednesday that Kelce has a high-ankle sprain, an injury the tight end has suffered before.

“It gets tweaked, and he recovers fairly quickly from there,” Reid said, as quoted by Athlon Sports.

Kelce returned with tape on the ankle, limped off again, then came back to finish the game.

“Got landed on in that first catch and twisted up a little bit,” Reid said, as quoted by EssentiallySports.

Reid held down Kelce’s workload once the tight end returned in Atlanta.

“He was very mad, wanted to play,” the coach said, as quoted by Arrowhead Addict.

Kelce finished the game on limited snaps.

“I’m all good,” he told USA Today after the win, adding that he could have played more after coming back.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — 2026 SCHEDULE WK Date Opponent H/A Time / Result TV / W-L 1 Mon, Sep 14 Denver Broncos Home W 31-10 1-0 2 Sun, Sep 20 Indianapolis Colts Home W 33-30 OT 2-0 3 Sun, Sep 27 @ Miami Dolphins Away W 24-10 3-0 4 Sun, Oct 4 @ Las Vegas Raiders Away W 30-27 4-0 WK 5 — BYE WEEK 6 Sun, Oct 18 Los Angeles Chargers Home W 22-6 5-0 7 Sun, Oct 25 @ Seattle Seahawks Away L 20-3 5-1 8 Sun, Nov 1 @ Denver Broncos Away L 28-24 5-2 9 Sun, Nov 8 New York Jets Home W 35-12 6-2 10 Sun, Nov 15 @ Atlanta Falcons Away W 35-13 7-2 11 Sun, Nov 22 Arizona Cardinals Home 1:00 p.m. ET CBS 12 Thu, Nov 26 @ Buffalo Bills Away 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 13 Thu, Dec 3 @ Los Angeles Rams Away 8:15 p.m. ET Prime Video 14 Sun, Dec 13 @ Cincinnati Bengals Away 4:25 p.m. ET FOX 15 Mon, Dec 21 New England Patriots Home 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN / ABC 16 Sun, Dec 27 San Francisco 49ers Home 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 17 TBD — Flex Game @ Los Angeles Chargers Away TBD TBD 18 TBD — Flex Game Las Vegas Raiders Home TBD TBD All times Eastern. Home games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO. Bye in Week 5. Weeks 17 and 18 are flex games — dates and broadcasts TBD.

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Outlook vs. Arizona Cardinals

Nothing reported Wednesday suggests Kelce will miss Sunday’s game. He is “out running around,” Reid said, according to the Kansas City Star. Kelce told listeners of the New Heights podcast that he is “ready to rock and roll this week,” as quoted by The Big Lead.

The Chiefs have beaten the New York Jets and the Falcons in succession after back-to-back losses to the Seahawks and Denver Broncos. The win in Atlanta moved the Chiefs into first place in the AFC West.

Kelce, 37, was born in Westlake, Ohio, and played at Cleveland Heights High School and Cincinnati before the Chiefs selected him in the third round, 63rd overall, in 2013. He is a three-time Super Bowl champion, 11-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time first-team All-Pro. This season, he has 35 catches for 512 yards and two touchdowns.

With 1,115 receptions, 13,514 yards and 84 touchdown catches, he is the franchise’s career leader in all three. Kelce returned for a 14th NFL season in March, and on July 3 he married Taylor Swift at Madison Square Garden.