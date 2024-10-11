Travis Kelce Could Be in the Doghouse With Taylor Swift

The Kansas City Chiefs are still riding high on their Monday night win against the New Orleans Saints on October 7, but tight end Travis Kelce might have to do some apologizing. Following the big win, the Daily Mail reports that Kelce made a no-no with Swift that could have made some ladies in the same situation upset.

Report: Travis Kelce Was ‘Flustered’ on His Way to Meet Taylor Swift

Per the Daily Mail, Swift and her father Scott, who was also at the game, got on a Gulfstream jet at a Kansas City-area airport at 6:05 p.m. But, they had to wait 55 minutes, the Daily Mail reports, because Kelce was still on his way to the airport in his Hummer.

“The flustered NFL star then tried to drive the huge EV onto the apron only to find the gate locked,” the Daily Mail stated in the October 9 report. “Eventually, a member of Swift’s armed security entourage was able to ferry him to the $61 million plane and red-faced Kelce dashed up the stairs. It is unclear why the couple came into the airport separately considering Kelce reportedly “spent the day entertaining Swift at his sprawling Kansas City mansion.”

The report adds that the flight finally took off right as Travis’ brother, Jason, was entering the same Kansas City-area airport to fly home to Philadelphia.

Taylor Swift Has Opened Up Travis Kelce to Something Adventurous

Following the Monday night game, Travis and Jason took to their New Heights podcast to talk about the game and New Orleans food. During the October 9 show, Jason asked Travis if he liked the New Orleans food he ate before the matchup. Travis said he actually doesn’t care for New Orleans food, and Jason insisted that his brother was missing out on some good grub.

Travis then referred to jambalaya as “soupy rice.” Jason acted shocked but then gave Swift props for opening Travis up to trying new foods. Travis admitted that he’s a picky eater said he’s trying to improve.

Jason opened the podcast making a joke, saying that, “As we all know, Travis came up big, because he had someone special in the stadium. Someone that means a lot to him, and he really tries to always perform well when they’re there. And that is me.”

Of course, Jason was joking and referring to the fact Taylor Swift was in the crowd.

Jason also teased Travis about turning 35 years old, saying it was a “big birthday.” Jason tried to call this episode of the podcast Travis’ birthday episode, but Travis pushed back, saying, “Don’t try to bring my birthday up like it’s part of this episode, has nothing to do with this.”

Travis’ birthday was October 5. The Daily Mail caught up with his mom, Donna, and asked her what she got Travis for his birthday. “I can’t tell you, because I’m giving it to him after Monday’s game,” she told the outlet per an October 9 article.

Following the Chiefs’ bye week, the team will take on the San Francisco 49ers on October 20 in California.