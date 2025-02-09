Hi, Subscriber

Travis Kelce Dating History 2025: Who Are His Ex-Girlfriends?

Travis Kelce is currently embroiled in a romance with his most famous girlfriend, popstar Taylor Swift.

In fact, some fans are hoping that Kelce will pop the question, although he’s remained coy about that possibility.

However, who did he date before Swift? Kelce did have a string of girlfriends and public romances in the past. They range from the winner of his reality TV show to a sports broadcaster. It’s not a very long list, however.

Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 2025.

Here’s a roundup of Kelce’s relationship history:

Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Thinks the Chiefs Will Win Super Bowl 2025

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole

GettyThe ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is “frustrated,” according to a report from Marca.

According to Athlon Sports, Kelce “dated sports broadcaster Kayla Nicole on and off for five years before officially breaking up in 2022.” That was his most significant relationship before Swift.

Barstool Sports reported that money issues hurt the relationship. “In the 5 years they dated he apparently made Kayla Nicole split every bill, dinner, trip, etc. The intention was for her to prove she wasn’t just in it for the money and actually liked him,” the site reported.

People Magazine asked Kayla Nicole which team she thinks will win Super Bowl 2025.

“I don’t really have a dog in the fight,” she told People. However, according to People, she then revealed that she would pick the Chiefs if she “had to bet money.”

According to People, Kayla Nicole now hosts Revolt TV’s “I’m Athlete Daily.”

“I think that Patrick Mahomes is going to seal the deal,” Nicole told People of the Chiefs’ star QB. “The guy knows what he’s doing and I would bet the Chief’s take this,” s

Maya Benberry Was the Winner of Travis Kelce’s Reality TV Show, But They Didn’t Date Long

According to Cosmopolitan, Benberry won Kelce’s reality show in 2016. It was called “Catching Kelce.”

Today, she posts glamour shots on her Instagram page.

According to DailyMail.com, Benberry warned Swift that Kelce could be “unfaithful.”

According to People, the pair only dated for a couple of months and Kelce said the entire experience was “extremely awkward” because he “didn’t have much to say about what we were doing on the show.”

Before they broke up, he told E News!, “She’s an absolutely wonderful girl. Right now, we’re in a tough part just because we can’t really just get up and go. We have to be mindful of where we go, who we’re going to be seen in front of with. It’s a little difficult right now, but I think once the show is over with we can definitely have some fun.”

Zuri Hall Was Rumored to Be a Possible Date for Travis Kelce

zuri hall

GettyZuri Hall

This romance was not confirmed. However, Hollywood Life noted that “one of Travis’ friends posted a video with Access Hollywood correspondent, Zuri Hall, and fans spotted Travis in the background.”

Then, Hall was spotted in a Kansas City Chiefs game suite, the site reported, but a romance with Kelce was never confirmed.

Kelce started dating Taylor Swift in July 2023, and they appear to be going strong, according to Cosmopolitan.

Jessica McBride is a reporter covering sports for Heavy. She is a former reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Waukesha Freeman newspapers in Wisconsin and is a senior journalism instructor at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. More about Jessica McBride

,

