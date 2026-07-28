Travis Kelce Left in a ‘Puddle’ of Tears During Wedding as Guest Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Details

ESPN broadcaster Joe Buck is sharing new details from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s closely guarded wedding, including the emotional moment that left the Kansas City Chiefs star overcome before the ceremony.

During the July 26 episode of the “Starkville” podcast, Buck admitted he felt “like we’re supposed to still be in the NDA mode” before recalling several moments from the July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden.

Buck attended the ceremony with his wife, ESPN NFL reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck, and described the event as an unforgettable night filled with celebrities, emotional vows and historic musical performances.

Joe Buck Reveals What Happened Left Travis Kelce in a ‘Puddle’ Before Taylor Swift Walked Down the Aisle

Although Buck was careful not to reveal too much, he did share one of the ceremony’s most emotional moments.

“Their vows were long,” Buck said. “They were really well written, they were funny, they were sweet, they were emotional.”

He then described Kelce’s reaction before Swift entered.

“Travis was a puddle watching his nieces come down the little ramp that they built. And then when she [Taylor] walked out, he was a puddle.”

Buck said guests were eventually asked to surrender their phones, allowing everyone to enjoy the ceremony without distractions.

“Then, I think when they took everyone’s phone and everyone could relax … and I’m standing next to Beck, who’s an artist I love … watching Paul McCartney sing ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ for the first time publicly since 1964. It was a pinch-yourself kind of night and I’m glad we got to go.”

Buck Recalls Hollywood Stars Filling Madison Square Garden

Como todo imaginou o Travis morreu de chorar quando viu as sobrinhas e Taylor vestida de noiva 🤧❤️ https://t.co/iYMsp6jfNS — fa. ❤️‍🔥 (@fashowgirl) July 28, 2026

Buck also described the celebrity-filled guest list while explaining why he was hesitant to reveal additional details.

“I don’t know. It feels like we’re supposed to still be in the NDA mode. I wouldn’t add much, other than I sat at the wedding,” he said.

He continued by describing where he was seated among several Hollywood stars.

“I’m sitting there in front of Brad Pitt, next to Scarlett Johansson, behind Hugh Grant and two rows behind Paul McCartney and Tom Hanks.”

Buck estimated there were around 1,000 guests in attendance.

“It was 1000 people, legitimately … It was pretty surreal and the star quality, obviously.”

One of Buck’s favorite memories from the evening had nothing to do with football or music.

“When you walk in, and for me being 57-years-old, to get to talk to Tom Cruise for 20 minutes was better than any part of the entire night to me, other than watching them get married.”

Stephen A. Smith Calls Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Wedding the Best He’s Ever Attended

Buck isn’t the only ESPN personality who has spoken publicly about the ceremony.

During the July 23 edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” Stephen A. Smith praised the wedding while stopping short of revealing private details.

“It was an absolutely fabulous, fantastic wedding. It was very touching, very heartfelt,” Smith said.

“All a bunch of wonderful people was there. It’s the greatest wedding I’ve ever seen. It was at Madison Square Garden in New York City, it was spectacular. That much, I will say, and I was honored to be there.”

He added, “I had an absolute blast. It was phenomenal. Greatest wedding I’ve ever seen.”

Smith explained that Kelce personally invited him to the wedding after years of covering the tight end’s NFL career.

He also praised Swift, calling her “wonderful,” and noted that he has attended two of her concerts with his daughters.

Despite his enthusiasm, Smith said he intentionally avoided sharing private moments from the ceremony.

“I just think it’s for them to do,” he explained.

More than three weeks after the ceremony, Swift and Kelce have not publicly released photographs from their wedding.

The couple married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden after announcing their engagement last August.