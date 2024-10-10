Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend Gets Brutally Honest on Taylor Swift Romance

The Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce‘s relationship with Taylor Swift continues to draw the world’s attention. Even when Swift isn’t at Arrowhead Stadium cheering for the Chiefs, cameras follow the couple’s every move during her international “Eras” concert tour.

Amid their highly-publicized romance, Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole, whom he dated on and off for five years, tried to mind her own business. Even though the couple officially called it quits in 2022, the Tribe Therepe founder continues to field hateful messages from the singer’s fanbase.

During an appearance on Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese’s podcast, “Unapologetically Angel,” Nicole broke her silence on life since Kelce started dating Swift. “I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just like online chaos doesn’t impact me. It does, even to this day.”

“You could go to my most recent posts and it will be people debating each other why I’m worthless and why I’ll never be a talented person,” etc.

As for why it’s happening, as the couple broke up with “grace” over two years ago, “I think there’s something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people,” she answered. “And it’s unfortunate because I’ve never done anything to warrant that kind of backlash.”

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce Keep Interactions Limited Due to Taylor Swift’s Fame



As an established sports broadcaster, Nicole sometimes discusses Kelce and the Chiefs. While she caught flack for appearing to shade the 35-year-old tight end by quickly mentioning his “slow start” to the season during an appearance on i Am Athlete Daily‘s show, Nicole can’t help but roll her eyes.

“To think I’m not going to talk about the best team in the NFL, with the best quarterback, and the best tight end, it’s like that’s going to come with the territory,” Nicole said. “They’re going to have to get over it.”

And while sometimes their worlds collide, Nicole and Kelce purposely keep their distance. She told Reese, “We’ve seen each other in public spaces, but I think that we’re both aware of the nature of his new situation that there’s just no room really for us to communicate or acknowledge each other publicly without it being spun into something crazy so we just keep it moving.”

Kayla Nicole Shut Down the Biggest Rumor About Her Breakup With Travis Kelce



After Kelce and Nicole split, rumors swirled that they parted ways because he forced her to split the bills. “Do I look like I would go 50/50 on bills?” she joked. “So, yeah, that was ridiculous. But he addressed that too though. I don’t even know why that became a thing. It was never an issue during our relationship, but it was definitely a rumor on the internet.”

Reese couldn’t help but comment on how she was a huge fan of Kelce and Nicole’s relationship. “He’s a great guy,” Nicole said. “And that was a good time in my life.”

While the fitness influence isn’t opposed to reality TV, she will never do a “Housewives” series as a former WAG. “That was a small chapter of my life,” Nicole said. The Pepperdine alum, who has no desire to date another athlete, also brushed aside men who may be intimidated to date her because of her past relationship with Kelce.

“He wasn’t even all that. It was cool. It comes with the territory. But if you’re intimidated by any aspect of me, then you’re not my type of guy,” she told Reese.