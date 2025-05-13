Travis Kelce’s Ex Reveals Blunt News About Their Breakup

Both Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift have plenty of exes, which isn’t a surprise, considering they are both in their 30s and have been trying to find “the one” for a while now. For Swift, some of her famous exes include Jake Gyllenhal, John Mayer, Harry Styles and Calvin Harris, to name a few. For Kelce, he was in a long term relationship with media personality Kayla Nicole, who isn’t shy about talking about their past in interviews and during appearances.

Kelce and Nicole broke up in 2022, so not long before he started dating Swift. While Nicole has opened up before about their relationship, she dropped some new information during a recent podcast episode.

Kayla Nicole, the Ex of Travis Kelce, Reveals Breakup Details

During an episode of Nicole’s “Pre-Game” podcast on Saturday, May 10, guest Nazanin Mandi talked about how that when she and her ex-husband, Miguel, got divorced, they each got custody of one of their cats.

“We split the cats,” Mandi said on the show. “He has one, I have one.”

“Now, how did y’all come to that decision? Because I have dogs with a previous partner, and I got both of the dogs,” Nicole said in response to the comment. “Full responsibility on me.” She added that she got a vet bill “the other day that was $2,000.” Owning pets can be expensive, after all.

Even though Nicole didn’t say that she was talking about Kelce, it’s fair to assume that she was talking about the two dogs she shared with Kelce, Chauncey Gallagher Kelce the First and Rambo. It sounds like even though she is a pet lover, she’s not too happy about being stuck with the bill for both of their pets years later.

Nicole also asked Mandi how she and her ex-husband decided to split the cats the way that they did and said the move was “impressive.”

“That speaks to the relationship you guys still have,” Nicole said of Mandi’s decision. “That means you guys are in a good, healthy, safe space to be able to make adult decisions.”

So, it’s nice to see Nicole giving Mandi props for how she and her ex handled things. Hopefully Nicole is happy to have the dogs she and Travis shared, aside from the bills, of course.

Travis Kelce’s Next Guest

On Monday, May 12, Travis and Jason made a big announcement that they will be hosting an in-person show on Wednesday, May 14, which isn’t usually the case for them. Usually, the guys talk to guests in different settings.

As for their guests, they will be welcoming football stars Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth onto the show. Fitzpatrick is a big name in the NFL. He played with the league for 17 seasons and started as quarterback for nine teams, the most in NFL history. Fitzpatrick is also the only NFL player to have a passing touchdown with eight separate teams. Whitworth also hails, of course, from the NFL and was a tackle for 16 seasons in the league. He spent 11 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and five with the Los Angeles Rams.