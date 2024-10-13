Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend Talks ‘Ridiculous’ Misconception About Travis

Kayla Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is discussing her life after Kelce in the media. Nicole appeared on the October 10 edition of the Unapologetically Angel podcast, hosted by WNBA star Angel Reese and answered a question about whether Kelce is “cheap,” which she says “was definitely a rumor” that was alive.

Kelce, of course, is now dating pop star Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend: ‘I Don’t Know Why That Became a Thing’

Reese and Nicole talked about the buzz that Nicole had to pay 50/50 on bills and dates with Kelce.

Nicole insisted this was wrong, stating, “Do I look like I would go 50-50 on bills? So, yeah, that was ridiculous. But, he addressed that too though. I don’t even know why that became a thing. It was never an issue during our relationship, but it was definitely a rumor on the internet.”

Later in the interview, Nicole said she would like to avoid being in a public romance again, saying, “People can’t pick at what they don’t know about. I would just protect my relationships here on out.”

Reese also asked Nicole a question about whether she’s “still friends” with the Kansas City Chiefs WAGs, including Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

At first, Nicole responded by laughing and then said, “Yes. Yes, I was.”

When pushed on whether she’s still friends with them or not, Nicole responded by saying that when she was in that group, dating Kelce, “I feel so calm and comfortable and then it’s like, whack.”

She added that, “We were cool, [but] we are not as cool as we once were.” She also admitted that it was hard to lose that, and that at the time, those friends were like “family” to her.

Also on the show, Nicole said there’s “no room” for she and Kelce to “communicate” anymore because of his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift and all of the media and fan attention on the Kelce, Swift relationship.

“We’ve seen each other in public spaces,” Nicole said, kidding that she’ll “hit him with a head nod” when they see each other.

“I think that we’re both aware of the nature of his new situation, that there’s just no room really for us to communicate or acknowledge each other publicly without it being spun into something crazy,” she said. “So we just keep it moving.”

‘I Still Love My KC People’

In October 2023, Nicole spoke with People Magazine about her relationship with Kelce and what it was like after they broke up. At the time, she insisted that she and Brittany were still friendly and “have had our conversations.” Nicole added that, “She knows that I love her.”

Nicole also said that when she was dating Kelce, she was in Kansas City, Missouri, a lot and has a lot of love for the people there.

“I still love my KC people and my KC community so much,” she said. “But for me in my life, I have to move forward and everyone has to respect that. And hopefully when they respect that, that means that they’re no longer inserting me into things that do not involve me.”