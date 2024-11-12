Travis Kelce’s Ex Has a Complaint About Taylor Swift: Report

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, seem to be going strong, but pretty much everyone has an ex, and Kelce’s ex, Kayla Nicole, has some thoughts on the romance.

According to a report from Marca, Nicole thinks Swift is the reason why other Kansas City Chiefs WAGs aren’t friends with her anymore.

Nicole dated Kelce for five years, and now, she feels disconnected from the Chiefs friends she was with for years, according to the report.

Kayla Nicole is ‘Frustrated,’ Report States

“Sources claim that Nicole believes Swift’s presence has shifted dynamics within the Chiefs’ wives and girlfriends group, resulting in her feeling distanced from her once-close friends,” a November 11 report from Marca states. “The influencer has remained relatively silent on Kelce’s new high-profile relationship, but her subtle hints suggest that she’s unhappy with how things have changed since Swift entered the Chiefs’ inner circle.”

The report adds, “Kayla Nicole is reportedly frustrated over what she perceives as being ‘pushed out’ of the spotlight due to Swift, who now attends games on a frequent basis and has become a focal point for Chiefs fans and their partners alike.”

A separate report from Radar Online states that Nicole ‘is ‘fuming’ over her broken bonds with the wives and girlfriends of his Kansas City Chiefs teammates.” The report adds that Nicole “suggested she lost her girl squad amid the tight end’s hot new romance with pop phenomenon Taylor Swift.”

Travis Kelce’s Ex Discusses Her Current Status with the Kansas City Chiefs Tight End

Nicole discussed her former relationship with Kelce on WNBA star Angel Reese’s podcast on October 10. During the chat, she said that he can’t talk to Kelce if they run into each other in public and also said she’s lost touch with some of the wives and girlfriends of the Chiefs. She also said the breakup was “hard” because her friends were once “like family.”

After going on the show, Nicole, of course, got some backlash.

Nicole appeared on “I Am Athlete” on October 15 and talked about those negative comments. While she said she doesn’t pay attention to her “haters,” she admitted that it’s difficult on her mom to see the bad comments.

“My mom calls me though, and it’s those conversations … that’s what matters to me because she’s offended,” Nicole stated. “She’s hurt by the way people are perceiving her daughter. She’s hurt by the negative headlines and the way people are spinning it. And even my mom was like, ‘Maybe next time, we don’t answer those questions’ and it’s (as) simple as that. Don’t give it any energy. You don’t always have to respond.”

She added, “I thought that I answered the questions to the best of my ability. The public had their interpretation of things — didn’t matter to me.”

Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ game on Sunday, November 10, against the Denver Broncos, which resulted in a 16-14 win to keep the Chiefs at undefeated status. During the game, Kelce made history by tying Tony Gonzalez for the most touchdown catches in the history of the Chiefs at 76.