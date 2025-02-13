Travis Kelce’s Family Responds to Heartbreaking Taylor Swift News

The past few weeks have been rough for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on a professional level. Kelce, of course, fell in the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs to the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-22. Many NFL experts and analysts thought the Chiefs would win the big game and achieve their three-peat dream, so falling so hard in the game was a surprise, to say the least.

On top of watching Kelce lose the game, Swift got booed at the Super Bowl. Now, a report is stating how Kelce’s family felt about the whole thing.

Travis Kelce’s Mom and Family Come to Taylor Swift’s Defense

A few days have passed since Swift got booed at the Super Bowl with the world watching. The stands were packed with Eagles fans, so any high-profile Chiefs fan was really a target to get booed. Plus, Swift grew up an Eagles fan, so some Philadelphia fans aren’t happy with her switching to the Chiefs to support Kelce. But, the heart wants what the heart wants, right?

Kelce’s family wasn’t happy to see Swift get booed. According to a February 12 report by Page Six, Kelce’s mom, Donna, and the rest of the family really “felt awful” when they heard the audience booing the pop star.

“Travis’ family felt awful when Taylor was booed,” a source told Page Six. “They don’t think anybody deserves that.”

Getting booed in front of thousands of people is something most won’t ever experience, but it obviously can’t feel good.

According to a February 10 report by the Daily Mail, Kelce also heard the boos and saw what happened from the field, but he wasn’t able to help, because he was obviously in the game.

“Travis was aware of Taylor getting booed, and he felt helpless,” a source told the Daily Mail. “Seeing the look on her face got to him. He always protects her, and it broke his heart.”

Taylor Swift is a ‘Perfect Fit’ for Travis Kelce

On the upside of things, Kelce’s family seems to be in total approval of his chosen girlfriend. A source tells Page Six that “the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s family ‘adores’ the pop superstar and thinks she’s a ‘perfect fit for Travis.'”

They add that Kelce’s whole family “would love to see Taylor and Travis spend their lives together.” That’s a pretty solid endorsement.

What maters most to the family is that Kelce is happy, and his family believes that’s the case with Swift, with the source stating that the family has “never seen Travis so happy with a girlfriend before.” Also, Kelce’s family “gets along great” with Swift’s family and that the two families “blend seamlessly.”

It’s also important that Swift loves Kelce for who he is as a person, not his football fame and fortune. Since Swift has plenty of her own stardom and wealth, Kelce’s family feels that she must truly love Kelce. The source tells Page Six that Kelce’s family knows that “Taylor isn’t using Travis for his fame and that she truly loves and cares about him for who he is.”