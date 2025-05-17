Travis Kelce Turns Heads With Flirty Taylor Swift Comment

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since 2023, but the two still seem to be in that phase where they like to say cute things about each other and flirt. That phase should never end, right? From Kelce attending multiple stops of Swift’s Eras Tour to Swift going to pretty much every Chiefs home game since the two became an item, this relationship seems to continue to be steeped in romance.

On Thursday, May 15, Kelce attended the annual Mahomies Foundation’s Golf Classic gala in Las Vegas, and a clip from the event is circulating online for a cute comment made by Kelce about his love.

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Makes Cute Comment About Taylor Swift

In a short video from the event, Kelce was spotted apparently bidding on a “Tortured Poets Department”-themed guitar, signed and donated by the vocalist and songwriter. It was certainly nice of Swift to donate the item to the cause.

In the clip, it’s easy to see the auction piece on a big screen in the room and Kelce and Patrick Mahomes seen standing at a table. Kelce appeared to bid with an auction paddle in his hand, and Mahomes stood by with the prize for the winner.

Kelce did not get the prize, but that’s okay, because he made a cute joke, stating, “I just realized I have that already” before sitting down and backing down from his offer.

Swift didn’t attend the event this year, but she was there last year. At the time, the two actually auctioned off four tickets to Swift’s Eras Tour for $80,000.

Taylor Swift Meets Jason Kelce’s New Baby

During Swift’s time off from the road, she has been spending some quality time with Kelce and his family. In a red-carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight at Amazon Upfront on Monday, May 12, Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, dropped the news that even though Swift continues to have a busy schedule, she was made time to meet Travis’ new niece, Finnley. Jason, who is a former member of the Philadelphia Eales and Kelce’s other brother, had the baby girl with podcaster Kylie Kelce in April.

“She has, yep. She’s met her,” Jason told Entertainment Tonight when asked about if Swift had met the little one yet. “We were fortunate to have them all in. It doesn’t happen often — everyone’s busy — but it was really special.”

“Thankfully we have a really tight-knit family that makes time for each other,” he added. “It’s been awesome.”

With new baby Finnley, Jason and Kylie now have four daughters. They also share five-year-old Wyatt Elizabeth, four-year-old Elliotte Ray and two-year-old Bennett Llewellyn, so one could say they’re very busy.

Meanwhile, Swift was with Travis in Philadelphia for Mother’s Day. The two were seen in a video shared on TikTok, and they looked happy as they enjoyed a meal inside of the restaurant Talula’s Garden on Sunday, May 11. The Mother’s Day spotting marked their first joint public appearance since their New York City date night March 14.