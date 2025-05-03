Travis Kelce’s Longtime Friend Confronts Ridiculous Online Chatter

Travis Kelce has always had a high profile with the Kansas City Chiefs, but his profile became much bigger when he started dating pop singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. Suddenly, people who have never followed the NFL couldn’t get enough of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Kelce really became a household name.

All the fame comes with some downsides, though, and Kelce has been at the brunt of some of that. Now, a longtime friend of Kelce’s is coming to his defense on a ridiculous idea that’s been going viral.

Travis Kelce Online Chatter Put to Rest

Travis Kelce‘s barber, Vince Garcia, is making something very clear about the award-winning tight end’s longer hairdo. After growing his hair longer during the end of the NFL season and continuing that trend, some people on social media have been saying that they wonder if his hair is growing so thick and big due to a hair transplant.

According to Garcia, this is totally not the case. Us Weekly caught up with Kelce’s barber and longtime friend and asked if Kelce’s hair was the result of a transplant, and Garcia, said, “Nah, not at all, man.” He added, “That’s a full head of hair right there.”

Even thought Garcia is technically Kelce’s barber, he’s also, of course, his good friend. They have known each other for years at this point.

“Ever since then we’ve grown a really great relationship,” Garcia told Us in conjunction with his partnership with American Crew. “Throughout the years, he’ll come to my barbershop [or] he’ll come to my house and get cut. The majority of his commercials I’ve done with him. He keeps me around to get him ready for an appearance or a TV show.”

Garcia added that, “Over the years of doing that consistently with him, it’s just like any relationship. The more you see each other, the more you grow personally.” He also said that Kelce is, “a great dude, man. A great friend, as well.”

Vince Garcia Handles the Hair of Famous Athletes, Musicians

Garcia has a long list of clients that includes everyone from sports stars to musicians, including NBA star Devin Booker, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and rapper Ludacris. He says that in the end, he just tries to treat his clients like regular people. After all, they are regular people, they just happen to be famous and celebrated in their fields.

“I’ve learned to read the room of who you’re dealing with and your surroundings,” Garcia said. “The first impression is everything. Working with all these athletes, you learn about who they are, what they deal with and how to be in certain rooms with them and how not to be.”

He added that he tells up-and-coming barbers who want to become celebrity barbers that “it’s not all about taking a photo with them. These guys are really just trying to find someone they can trust and someone they can feel comfortable having them around in their personal space. At the end of the day, these guys are human just like us.”