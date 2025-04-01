Hi, Subscriber

Friend of Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift Has Come Between Them

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Getty
A friend of Travis Kelce says that ever since the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been dating Taylor Swift, they haven't talked.

There’s a lot of love when it comes to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift, but dating someone as high-profile as Swift comes with its downside.

Sure, Kelce’s profile has been boosted since he and Swift became a couple, and the two seem very much in love, but being as high-profile as Swift and Kelce means life can get a bit crazy. Kelce’s life was already pretty wild before meeting Swift, thanks to his NFL fame, but it’s certainly been taken to a new level.

Now, one good friend of Travis Kelce says that he and the star tight end haven’t been able to talk since Kelce started dating Swift.

‘Trav and I Have Not Like Talked Talked’

FS1 sports media personality Nick Wright is the host of “First Things First” and his own podcast “What’s Wright? With Nick Wright,” and he is one of the NFL’s key names in media.

On the March 25 episode of Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, which he hosts with Jason, the two hosts talked about the NFL’s salary cap and thought about having salary cap experts on their podcast.

“Who should we have on?” Jason asked during the show. “Obviously, the two big ones for both of us are Howie (Roseman) and (Brett) Veach, the two general managers for our respective teams. … We could go outside of the organization and go with someone who maybe is used to working in the NFL or works in the media. Nick Wright threw his hat in the ring on Twitter. Known Kansas City Chiefs homer.”

When Wright’s name came up, Travis said that he “loves” the guy.

The fuzzy-warm words got back to Wright, and he said that, of course, he liked hearing of Kelce’s admiration for him. But, Wright also said that he and Travis haven’t really talked since Travis started dating Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce’s Friend Responds to Shout-Out

“My guy Trav. What a delight,” Wright said on his podcast on Friday, March 28. “So, here is the thing. Trav and I have not, like, talked talked since he has been serious with Taylor Swift, since he’s become a super-duper celebrity. I don’t want to bother him during the year. And then last offseason, he was traveling the world with Taylor.”

He added, “And then at the parade last year, we were going to get together after the parade. But there was obviously the tragedy and the shooting. So everything went askew. I haven’t talked to Trav in a while.”

While it seems like Wright is a bit perturbed that he hasn’t been able to chat with his friend, it really doesn’t sound like there are any hard feelings here. Even when couples who aren’t famous get into relationships, often times, friendships suffer. How many times has your friend been MIA when they start dating a new partner?

Wright also shared the video clip from “New Heights” on X and said to “name a time and a place,” adding that he would be happy to come on the show.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Kristian Fulton's headshot K. Fulton
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Blake Lynch's headshot B. Lynch
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Gardner Minshew's headshot G. Minshew
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Robert Rochell's headshot R. Rochell
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Jerry Tillery's headshot J. Tillery
Robert Tonyan's headshot R. Tonyan
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe

Comments

Friend of Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift Has Come Between Them

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x