Friend of Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift Has Come Between Them

There’s a lot of love when it comes to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift, but dating someone as high-profile as Swift comes with its downside.

Sure, Kelce’s profile has been boosted since he and Swift became a couple, and the two seem very much in love, but being as high-profile as Swift and Kelce means life can get a bit crazy. Kelce’s life was already pretty wild before meeting Swift, thanks to his NFL fame, but it’s certainly been taken to a new level.

Now, one good friend of Travis Kelce says that he and the star tight end haven’t been able to talk since Kelce started dating Swift.

‘Trav and I Have Not Like Talked Talked’

FS1 sports media personality Nick Wright is the host of “First Things First” and his own podcast “What’s Wright? With Nick Wright,” and he is one of the NFL’s key names in media.

On the March 25 episode of Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, which he hosts with Jason, the two hosts talked about the NFL’s salary cap and thought about having salary cap experts on their podcast.

“Who should we have on?” Jason asked during the show. “Obviously, the two big ones for both of us are Howie (Roseman) and (Brett) Veach, the two general managers for our respective teams. … We could go outside of the organization and go with someone who maybe is used to working in the NFL or works in the media. Nick Wright threw his hat in the ring on Twitter. Known Kansas City Chiefs homer.”

When Wright’s name came up, Travis said that he “loves” the guy.

The fuzzy-warm words got back to Wright, and he said that, of course, he liked hearing of Kelce’s admiration for him. But, Wright also said that he and Travis haven’t really talked since Travis started dating Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce’s Friend Responds to Shout-Out

“My guy Trav. What a delight,” Wright said on his podcast on Friday, March 28. “So, here is the thing. Trav and I have not, like, talked talked since he has been serious with Taylor Swift, since he’s become a super-duper celebrity. I don’t want to bother him during the year. And then last offseason, he was traveling the world with Taylor.”

He added, “And then at the parade last year, we were going to get together after the parade. But there was obviously the tragedy and the shooting. So everything went askew. I haven’t talked to Trav in a while.”

While it seems like Wright is a bit perturbed that he hasn’t been able to chat with his friend, it really doesn’t sound like there are any hard feelings here. Even when couples who aren’t famous get into relationships, often times, friendships suffer. How many times has your friend been MIA when they start dating a new partner?

Wright also shared the video clip from “New Heights” on X and said to “name a time and a place,” adding that he would be happy to come on the show.