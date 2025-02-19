Hi, Subscriber

Travis Kelce Gives Eye-Opening Gifts to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs gave his girlfriend Taylor Swift some romantic gifts for a special holiday together.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift apparently had a bling-filled Valentine’s Day. If you’re wondering how you fared compared to Swift in the gifts department, chances are she got more from Kelce than you did from your significant other.

A new report sheds light into what Kelce did for Swift on Valentine’s Day and the lavish gifts he bought her to celebrate their romance.

Travis Kelce Spoils Taylor Swift on Valentine’s Day: Report

Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate the love that one has for their significant other. In that spirit, Kelce knew he had to step it up to impress Swift, or at least it appears that way. A new report explains what Kelce bought Swift to celebrate the big day, and it’s a lot of good stuff.

In a February 18 report, the U.S. Sun explains what Kelce did for Swift on that special day. In the feature, they state that a source told them that Kelce is aware that “Taylor loves Valentine’s Day, as they both are very romantic and people…”

It sounds like Kelce is quite the romantic, too, as the report states the star tight end “pays attention” to everything Swift says about items she finds “cute and nice” and has an actual “list on his phone” of stuff that she says she loves.

The source adds that doing this is “something that is very important for him, as he loves to make” Swift “nice presents, things that she loves” and things that “make her smile every time he can.”

As for the price tag, it’s a lot. The U.S. Sun report says Kelce spent more than $140,000 in gifts for Swift, and they were a mix of romantic gifts, including flowers, watches and jewelry.

As a 2017 article in Psychology Today points out, “Gifts can actually be a barometer for how well your relationship is going, so pay attention to what you feel around gift-giving time.” In this case, it sounds as if Swift is doing just fine. If he had given her something unromantic, like a refrigerator or toaster, that would have been a different story.

The Bling from Kelce to Swift

Kelce decided “to send flowers, roses as it’s the symbol of love and she loves them so much and multiple luxurious things for their next couple of months,” the source told the U.S. Sun. “Superb Cartier watches and also some nice pieces, occasionally clothing from Louis Vuitton and Ferragamo for her to take on their next few trips overseas that” they “will be taking very soon.”

The watches alone were about $114,700, and one of the watches cost $82,500. On top of the watches, he went the jewelry route, which is always romantic, and purchased a Cartier necklace for Swift costing $2,530, according to the source. For flowers, they add that the Chiefs player paid $999 on a box of Venus Et Fleur’s Le Duo Magnifique. Who knew flowers could be so expensive?

Valentine’s Day was perhaps a break for Kelce from the decision he has to make this offseason on whether to return to the Chiefs for one more season.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

