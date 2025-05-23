Travis Kelce Gives Love to Erin Andrews After Devastating News

Living life can be difficult enough without having to do it in the public eye. When someone is famous, every breakup and loss ends up getting magnified for the world to see, and that’s one of the major downsides to being a celebrity.

Popular sportscaster and personality Erin Andrews lives her life in the spotlight, and she’s been pretty open and candid about her experiences as she moves through life. On Thursday, May 22, Andrews broke her silence about something she and her husband recently experienced, and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs offered his heartfelt support.

Erin Andrews Makes Sad Announcement

Andrews and her husband, Jarret Stoll, share a 2-year-old son, Mack. But, on her “Calm Down” podcast, Andrews announced that she recently suffered a miscarriage.

Andrews had Mack through a surrogate after dealing with infertility issues. She also had a miscarriage of twins using a surrogate before Mack was born. Now, Andrews, 47, revealed that she and her husband were expecting a baby girl, but that they lost her due to a miscarriage via a surrogate.

Andrews added that is was quite a surprise. Everything seemed to be going well for the pregnancy, but then, they lost the baby.

“Her little heartbeat and her numbers were really good, so much so I even told you guys a couple weeks ago because we thought we had such good news,” Andrews said to producer Ryan Musick, who was filling in for producer Charissa Thompson.

Musick told Andrews they could hold the recording of the podcast if she was not feeling up to it, because she was obviously upset and dealing with this personal matter. But, Andrews said that she made a promise to herself to be honest with her listeners and audience about her infertility and surrogacy journey. So many women in America and throughout the world can relate.

“This really, really sucks, but so many people are dealing with it, so if you feel alone and you feel like a failure, I do too,” Andrews said on the show. “But you’re not the only one.”

Travis Kelce Responds

Andrews also said that her husband is having a hard time with the loss and that she would be heading home after recording the episode to be with him. She also said that she would be playing with their son in the pool. She said, “I feel like squeezes are going to feel a little different from him today.”

Andrews is a big Taylor Swift fan and also revealed that Swift’s music was offering her comfort during this difficult time. “Been sitting here thinking about Taylor Swift’s song, ‘I Can Do It with a Broken Heart.’ I’m really good at doing this … with a broken heart,” Andrews said.

In addition to talking about the loss on her podcast, Andrews also shared a clip from her announcement on Instagram, and Travis Kelce liked, or “hearted,” the post. Kelce’s sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, also commented, “Sending lots of love your way” with an exclamation mark and two hearts.