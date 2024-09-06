Travis Kelce Mocked Over New ‘Creepy Serial Killer’ Haircut

Fans are roasting Travis Kelce for the new haircut he unveiled during warm-ups at the Kansas City Chiefs game on September 5.

The New York Post described Kelce’s new haircut as “something like a bowl cut in the front with more of a straightforward haircut in the back.” He also has a mustache. The haircut is longer on top and shaved around Kelce’s ears.

One X user called the haircut “horrible.” Another fan wrote that the haircut made Kelce look like a “creepy serial killer,” writing, “Maybe this is for some television role because the New Travis Kelce haircut and porn stache kind of looks like a creepy serial killer.”

“Travis Kelce deserves a 15 yard penalty for his outrageous haircut,” Outkick wrote on X, sharing a video of Kelce’s new haircut.

Travis Kelce got the Lloyd Christmas haircut with the porn stache😂😂 pic.twitter.com/36ULIQcx3X — Scott Stuart 2K (@ScottStuart2K) September 6, 2024

Fans compared Kelce’s new look to everything from a divorced dad to one of the Three Stooges.

Some Fans Joked That the Haircut Meant Travis Kelce Is Settling Down With Taylor Swift

Fans took to X to make fun of Kelce’s new look. One X user thought his haircut was a good sign for his relationship with girlfriend Taylor Swift, who attended the Chiefs’ game. “This is not a man who’s ever planning to be on the market again. Travis Kelce went to the barber shop, sat down in that chair and said ‘give me the most awkward haircut you can think of to let the ladies know that THIS man ain’t looking!'” one X user wrote.

I can disprove the whole Travis Kelce TSwift break up contract rumor: Any man who walks around with this haircut does not intend to be on the market anytime soon. This is the dudebro equivalent of being settled pic.twitter.com/gqhn4Ez4nP — Christie Revis (@christierevis) September 4, 2024

Another fan had the same take, writing, “I can disprove the whole Travis Kelce TSwift break up contract rumor: Any man who walks around with this haircut does not intend to be on the market anytime soon. This is the dudebro equivalent of being settled.”

The memes flew about Kelce’s haircut, with one X user compared him to the Three Stooges. “Can’t Travis Kelce afford a real haircut? he has hair like one of the three stooges?” that person wrote.

cant travis kelce afford a real haircut? he has hair like one of the three stooges. pic.twitter.com/i2thuQZJT0 — (503)DOLLARFIVE (@SockTheMigrants) September 6, 2024

“Travis Kelce with the rent-a-cop mustache and the my cousin is my girlfriend haircut,” an X user wrote.

But one X user came to Kelce’s defense. “Are we acting like this isn’t a hairstyle right now? also, he’s got no product so the front looks wack, but you don’t see that under a helmet. This is NOT a pro Travis Kelce post. It’s an anti haircut shaming post,” the user wrote.

Other Fans Jokingly Blamed Taylor Swift for Travis Kelce’s Haircut

Can we talk about Travis Kelce’s haircut? Because headlines: “Travis Kelce shows off new Uncle Rico-style haircut” “NFL Fans Ask Travis Kelce To Fire Barber Over New Haircut” “Travis Kelce brutally roasted for ‘worst’ haircut before Chiefs’ opener: ‘What the f–k is that’” pic.twitter.com/ABQNjBBEBd — David Schweissing (@schweissing) September 6, 2024

Some people jokingly blamed Swift for Kelce’s haircut. “Travis Kelce new haircut make him look like a father of 3 and close to retirement. 😩 TAYLOR WHAT HAVE YOU DONE !!!!” wrote one fan.

Other comparisons abounded.

I heard this was Travis Kelce's inspiration for his new haircut. 😂 Love Uncle Rico! He's a legend! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/xnhDhsxIxi — Michelle Densmore (@densmore6395) September 6, 2024

“Simply can’t get over how bad Travis Kelce‘s haircut is. Looks like the haircut a divorced dad would get if he was trying to be hip and fresh, but still goes to great clips,” an X user wrote.

“Travis Kelce haircut look like he got a last place punishment in his fantasy football league,” another person wrote. “Why does this haircut and mustache combo make travis kelce look like a mechanic i can’t breathe,” another fan wrote.