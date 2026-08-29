Travis Kelce ‘Hates’ Being Away From Taylor Swift With Chiefs: Report

A new report says marriage to Taylor Swift and life apart in Kansas City have Travis Kelce eyeing retirement from the NFL.

“This will absolutely be his final season,” an unnamed source told entertainment industry insider Rob Shuter, quoted in a report by Shuter published Friday. “Travis realizes how much life with Taylor he’s missing, so football may finally lose.”

Shuter’s report says that Kelce is “frustrated being stuck in Kansas City without Taylor Swift.”

Kelce Retirement Rumor After Taylor Swift Wedding

Rob Shuter published the claim Friday in his Naughty But Nice newsletter, citing sources who say Kelce feels stuck in Kansas City while Swift’s career keeps moving forward without him.

Those same anonymous sources stated that 2026 will be Kelce’s final NFL season. Kelce has not commented publicly on his plans following the 2026 season.

Swift spent the weekend at an English countryside wedding thousands of miles from Kelce’s preseason debut, joined by Sabrina Carpenter, Jack Antonoff and Phoebe Bridgers, according to Marca.

Split schedules are not new for the couple. Swift has skipped Chiefs road games largely for security reasons throughout the relationship, according to Elle, while Kelce missed her courtside seat at Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals for mandatory Chiefs minicamp, according to Marca.

Kelce is hardly idle in Kansas City while Swift travels. His podcast with brother Jason, “New Heights,” earned him a deal reported at more than $100 million over three years with Amazon, according to The New York Times, sitting atop an off-field portfolio that includes a Kansas City steakhouse, a beer brand and a new NIL advisory venture launched this summer.

Travis Kelce’s Own Words Point to Football

Kelce’s public explanations point elsewhere. He said he hated how last season ended, according to Times of India, and wanted one more run at a championship after Kansas City missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

He told The Pat McAfee Show he is still in love with football, according to The Athletic, framing Swift’s own creative drive as motivation to keep playing rather than a reason to walk away.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Contract Sets Up a Possible Last Dance

The Chiefs’ new deal already treats 2026 like it could be his last year in pads. Kansas City structured the three-year contract around one guaranteed season worth $12 million, according to The Kansas City Star, pushing leftover money into void years the team can walk away from starting in 2027.

Evaluators are split on what he has left on the field. ESPN dropped him five spots in its tight end rankings, even as coach Andy Reid has praised his training camp work ethic.

A trainer close to Kelce has already described the coming season as his last dance, a decsription that lines up with Shuter’s account even if the underlying reason remains unconfirmed.

Fantasy analysts have reached similar conclusions. Kelce is now graded as a low-end starter rather than a difference-maker, according to 4for4, a shift tied to age and a thinner Kansas City receiving corps, not to anything happening at home. Pro Football Focus reached a similar verdict, ranking him ninth among tight ends while still calling him one of the more reliable options in the league entering his 14th season.