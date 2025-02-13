Hi, Subscriber

Travis Kelce Felt ‘Helpless’ After Getting Sad Taylor Swift News

Kanas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce felt "helpless" during a recent situation involving his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, a report states.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles‘ Super Bowl matchup is a night that Travis Kelce and the Chiefs would likely love to forget, and Taylor Swift may feel the same way. The Chiefs lost dramatically to the Eagles, with a 40-22 final spread, and the game was just a difficult one from start to finish for Kansas City. Of course, the Chiefs have an incredible record and two consecutive Super Bowls under their belt, so they shouldn’t feel too bad about the loss, but it still hurts.

Now, a new report is stating that Swift was particularly “hurt” at the game, and unfortunately, Kelce wasn’t able to do anything about it.

Travis Kelce Was ‘Aware’ of Super Bowl Incident With Taylor Swift: Report

During the game, Swift was booed, likely because the stadium was packed with Eagles fans who were booing pretty much anyone associated with the Chiefs. While the boos were perhaps expected, especially because Swift grew up an Eagles fan, it still doesn’t feel good to get that kind of negative attention.

Now, a source has opened up to the Daily Mail about this incident and Kelce’s response. In a February 10 report, the source tells the publication that “Travis was aware of Taylor getting booed and he felt helpless.”

“Seeing the look on her face got to him,” the source added. “He always protects her and it broke his heart. He was already having a tough night and the fact that the stadium was predominantly Eagles fans didn’t help.”

The source went on to say that “Travis knows that this hurt her and anyone can see this.”

They also mention the Eagles connection, noting that some Eagles fans “feel she is a traitor of sorts, being from Pennsylvania and even wearing Eagles gear prior to dating him.”

A Rough Week for the Star Couple

It hasn’t just been a difficult week for Kelce. A week prior to the Super Bowl, Swift went to the Grammy Awards but didn’t pick up a single trophy. Of course, she has 14 Grammy already, so she’s a superstar no matter what, but it just seems like an odd time for the couple.

“After Taylor being shut out for a Grammy and Travis losing the biggest game of the year it just hasn’t been a good week for them,” the source told the Daily Mail. “But he knows that even though this is not a happy ending to the season having her love gives him so much joy.”

Now, the Chiefs are looking ahead to the offseason, and Kelce is figuring out if he’ll retire or hang on for one more season. He’s also upset with himself for some mistakes made during the big game. On Wednesday, February 12, Kelce went on his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason, and discussed the painful loss to the Eagles, stating that he’s “kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field.”

Kelce also apologized to both new and longtime Chiefs followers, saying that he’s “sorry for how it ended.”

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

